Did Vin Diesel Secretly Tell His Fans He’s Playing The Vision In Avengers 2?

As Comicbook.com first reported yesterday, Vin Diesel has revealed that he recently met with Marvel Studios. Marvel Studios is known for having ironclad contracts when it comes to its stars. For example, everyone knows that Michael Rooker is playing Yondu in Guardians Of The Galaxy, but he's still not allowed to officially talk about the role at his various convention appearances. Given Marvel's secrecy, it was rather surprising when Vin Diesel announced a couple weeks ago that Marvel Studios had requested a meeting. It was even more surprising when he did a subsequent post yesterday confirming that the meeting had taken place. Of course, the press has been going crazy trying to figure out what role and movie that Vin Diesel might appear in for Marvel. But could it be that Vin Diesel has already secretly revealed all to his Facebook followers? The first thing to understand is that Vin Diesel interacts pretty closely with his 44 million plus Facebook followers. He regularly shares teases, photos, and secrets about his upcoming projects. The fact that he is so forthcoming on Facebook is part of what has helped him build up his large following. Last year, Vin Diesel's Facebook fans created fan art linking him to the Marvel Comics character The Vision. Vin Diesel posted the art, which immediately started the rumor that he was up for the role of The Vision in Avengers 2. Nothing happened for awhile, but then Fast & Furious 6 proved to be a monster worldwide hit at the box office. In fact, Fast & Furious 6 has the second highest grossing worldwide box office of any film released in 2013 so far, trailing only Marvel Studios own Iron Man 3. Of course, the executives at Marvel Studios probably took notice of Vin Diesel's emergence as a global star, and building up an international audience is an important part of Marvel Studios plan. Marvel Studios also knew what role and what movie that Vin Diesel was interested in thanks to the rumors that surfaced around the Facebook fan art images. Given that Vin Diesel is prone to share secrets with his fans, there could very well be a secret code in his message. When Comicbook.com first posted about Vin Diesel's Marvel meeting, we noted that he posted a photo of himself standing next to the cover of Avengers #2. Out of all the Marvel comic books that Diesel would choose to share a photo of himself specifically with Avengers #2 is a pretty big hint his role is in Avengers 2. One of our readers quickly pointed out that Vin Diesel also dropped another major hint in the text of his Facebook post. Vin Diesel wrote, "Thanks to Our page, for pushing to make it happen… you know I get tunnel vision with my work." By thanking his Facebook page for making it happen, Vin Diesel seems to be acknowledging the role that The Vision fan art played in getting the ball rolling. And if there was any doubt, Vin Diesel seems to go out of his way to use the phrase "tunnel vision," which is almost certainly a hint at the Marvel character The Vision. Now, some could argue that Vin Diesel is throwing out a fake hint to throw people off the scent, but Vin Diesel doesn't seem to operate that way. His relationship with his Facebook followers seems to be built on a mutual sense of trust, and these hints are likely a way of him secretly telling his Facebook followers thanks for helping him to get The Vision role in The Avengers 2.