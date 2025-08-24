Every Actress Who Played The Evil Queen, Ranked

The story of Snow White and her wicked stepmother, the Evil Queen, is a timeless classic that has been retold countless times in countless different ways. The Queen’s heartlessness, her iconic “mirror, mirror on the wall” chant, and her ultimate haunting downfall in the midst of thunder and lightning have made her one of the most memorable villains in all of folklore. Over the decades, many talented actresses have taken on this iconic role, each bringing their own unique interpretation and personality to the character. Some have leaned into the campy, over-the-top evil, while others have explored a more nuanced and multi-facited portrayal.

From classic animated films to modern live-action blockbusters and television series, these are 9 actresses who have brought the Evil Queen to life in delightfully wicked ways.

9. Kathy Najimy (Descendants)

Kathy Najimy’s portrayal of the Evil Queen is a comically over-the-top, modern-day version of the character. Living on the Isle of the Lost, she is a washed-up villain whose vanity and schemes have been reduced to a running gag. Najimy leans into the campy, comedic nature of the role, portraying the Queen as a desperate and theatrical mother who is constantly trying to relive her glory days.

Najimy’s performance is more of a caricature than a serious take on the villain. She is a source of comedic relief and a fun, lighthearted take on the character. While her portrayal is a departure from the traditional evil Queen, she fits perfectly within the Disney Channel’s fun and zany Descendants universe.

8. Susanne Blakeslee (Disney Animation/Shrek the Third)

Susanne Blakeslee is the current voice of the Evil Queen in Disney’s animated productions, including video games, shows, and theme park rides. Blakeslee also voices the Evil Queen with a comedic twist in Shrek the Third. She replicates the iconic voice first established by Lucille La Verne, and she does so with impressive skill. Blakeslee perfectly captures the regal elegance and menacing cackle of the original, ensuring that the Queen’s classic presence lives on for new generations.

Blakeslee’s work is crucial in preserving the Evil Queen’s legacy. She has the challenging task of replicating a voice that is deeply ingrained and iconic in pop culture, and she does it with seamless accuracy. While she doesn’t have the creative freedom of a new portrayal, her ability to embody the classic Queen makes her an essential part of the character’s modern history.

7. Gal Gadot (Snow White 2025)

Gal Gadot brought a sophisticated and regal presence to the role of the Evil Queen. Known for her strong, heroic roles, her turn as the villain was highly anticipated and an interesting casting choice. Gadot’s portrayal delved into a more complex take on the Queen’s vanity and insecurity, showcasing a character who is not only beautiful but also capable of being a real physical and psychological threat.

Gadot’s performance was a highlight of the film, as she masterfully balanced her natural charisma with the Queen’s sinister nature. She gave audiences a Queen who was truly terrifying, bringing a modern, powerful, and captivating villain to the big screen who was a force to be reckoned with.

6. Vanessa Redgrave (Faerie Tale Theatre)

Vanessa Redgrave brought an elegant and understated malice to the role. Her Evil Queen was a study in classical villainy with a woman who was a terrifying combination of beauty and pure evil. Redgrave’s performance was a masterclass in delivering a captivating villain who has very little, if any, redeeming qualities. She used her commanding and regal presence to create a Queen who was both beautiful and utterly chilling in her cruelty.

Redgrave’s performance was a testament to her status as a legendary actress. She didn’t rely on special effects or elaborate makeup, instead using her powerful voice and intensity to convey the Queen’s simmering hatred and jealousy. Her version of the Evil Queen felt like a throwback to classic Hollywood, a timeless villain who relied on pure acting talent to make her mark.

5. Dianne Wiest (The 10th Kingdom)

Dianne Wiest’s Evil Queen in the television miniseries The 10th Kingdom was a delightfully memorable one. She leaned into the theatrical side of the character, playing the Queen as a high-strung, insecure narcissist. Her version of the Queen was less about sheer evil and more about a desperate need for validation and control. Wiest’s performance was a perfect fit for the quirky, self-aware tone of the series, giving audiences genuine moments of villainy, along with an overall sense of sadness.

Wiest’s Queen was a wonderfully chaotic presence. She wasn’t a purely terrifying villain, but a terribly tragic figure who was constantly on the verge of a breakdown. Originiating from our world, Wiest suffered a mental breakdown that culminated in her intentionally attempting to kill her young daughter. When she is transported to the fantastical world of 10 Kingdoms, she simply wants to forget all the pain and suffering she both endured and casued. Wiest’s unique take on the Queen was a refreshing departure from more traditional ones, giving a tragically modern villain.

4. Dame Diana Rigg (Snow White 1987)

Dame Diana Rigg brought her signature grace and a subtle intensity to the role. Her Evil Queen was a study in restrained and simmering malice; a woman whose cruelty was a quiet rage rather than a theatrical spectacle. Rigg’s performance was incredibly complex, as she played the Queen as a woman whose vanity and jealousy had completely consumed her, turning her into a cold, manipulative monster.

Rigg’s Evil Queen was not the typical cackling villain. She was a more mature and insidiously creeping evil. She used her powerful presence and sharp delivery to create a Queen who was truly terrifying in her quiet resolve. Her scenes felt more like a psychological thriller than a fairy tale, with the Queen’s silent glares and calculating smiles conveying more fear and terror than any loud threat.

3. Charlize Theron (Snow White and the Huntsman)

Charlize Theron’s Queen Ravenna is a force of nature— a terrifying and utterly captivating villain. She brought a regal yet unhinged intensity to the role, transforming the Queen’s vanity into a desperate, monstrous hunger for eternal youth and power. Her performance was both beautiful and chilling, depiciting Ravenna as a woman consumed by a deep-seated rage and a fear of being forgotten. Theron’s commitment to the role made her a terrifying and unforgettable enemy.

Theron’s performance elevated the character beyond a simple caricature. Her Ravenna was a complex figur— a victim of her own twisted ambition and the patriarchal world that shaped her. Her monologue about men using and discarding beautiful women gave a chilling, modern twist to the Queen’s motivations and resonated deeply with the modern world. Theron’s electrifying presence and dramatic flair made every scene she was in a masterclass in villainy.

2. Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time)

Lana Parrilla’s Regina Mills, the Evil Queen, is arguably the most complex and well-developed version of the character ever seen. Her performance spanned seven seasons, allowing her to explore the Queen’s motivations, her tragic backstory, and her eventual well-earned redemption. Parrilla masterfully balanced the character’s ruthless cruelty with a deep-seated vulnerability, making her both terrifying and sympathetic. She captured the audience’s hearts as she navigated her journey from pure evil to a beloved hero.

Parrilla’s take on the Queen went way beyond the typical fairy tale villain. Her performance was a study in duality, showcasing how a person can be capable of great evil while still having the potential for good inside, as long as they are willing to tap into it. Her biting wit, commanding presence, and emotional depth made her the heart and soul of the show. She gave audiences a villain who was not just evil for evil’s sake, but a product of her own pain, mother’s manipulation, and choices, making her journey of self-discovery all the more compelling.

1. Lucille La Verne (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 1937)

Lucille La Verne’s voice work in the original Disney classic set the standard for all who would follow. Her regal and chilling tones as the Queen were perfectly contrasted by the cackling, menacing voice she adopted for the Old Hag. La Verne’s performance was a study in pure, unadulterated evil. She created a villain who was both elegant and terrifying— a character so iconic that her silhouette alone strikes fear into the hearts of generations of viewers.

La Verne’s voice became the definitive sound of the Evil Queen. She perfectly captured the Queen’s cold, calculating nature and her furious rage when her plans are thwarted. Her ability to switch from the Queen’s smooth voice to the Hag’s raspy, sinister cackle was a testament to her talent. It was her performance that cemented the Evil Queen as one of the greatest Disney villains of all time— a benchmark that remains unchallenged to this day.