Disney's Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection Kicks Off With a Limited Edition Pretzel Plush and Pin Set

Disney is celebrating Lilo & Stitch throughout 2024 with the Stitch Attacks Snacks series, which will see a new limited edition plush and pin set launch each month. The collection kicks off today, January 9th at 8am PT / 11am ET right here at shopDisney with the launch of a plush that features Stitch getting ready to chomp down on a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel. There will also be a pin set of Stitch enjoying a pretzel with Angel. Keep tabs on that page, because popcorn will be Stitch's snack of choice in February.

On a related note, shopDisney recently launched a new Lilo & Stitch lifestyle collection that includes these Stitch-themed Crocs and a this Stitch mood light as well as apparel, plush, home goods, and more. You can browse through it all right here at shopDisney, and we've picked out some additional highlights below. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

What will the live-action Lilo & Stitch be about?

Lilo & Stitch follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day.

Currently, the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch is in production in Hawaii. The new film is set to star newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and Chris Sanders is expected to return as the voice of Stitch.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now, and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

A live-action Lilo & Stitch has been reported about since 2018, leaving many fans curious to see how the unique story might be adapted into a live-action context. Previous rumors had suggested that Jon M. Chu, whose work includes In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, was in talks to helm the film.