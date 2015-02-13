Edward Holcroft Returning For Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman Sequel

Deadline reports Edward Holcroft (Wolf Hall, London Spy) is returning for Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman 2.

In 2015's Kingsman: The Secret Service, Holcroft played Charlie Hesketh, the candidate Arthur (Michael Caine), aka Chester King, selected for the vacant Kingsman position. His snobbish and arrogant attitude made him an antagonist for Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Taron Egerton) and Roxanne "Roxy" Morton (Sophie Cookson). He was eliminated from contention, when he divulged details about the secret intelligence agency during a test.

His inclusion in the sequel is a bit puzzling as it was assumed he died in the first film. If you remember, Hester reappeared in the third act as one of Valentine's guests in the mountain bunker and blew Eggsy's cover. It was believed that he had an implant in his head and it exploded like everyone else's did. Guess not!

Kingsman 2 is expected to begin this May and is scheduled for release on June 16, 2017.