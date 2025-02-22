Elizabeth Olsen’s 5 Best Roles (That Aren’t in the MCU)

Elizabeth Olsen has cemented herself as one of the most talented working actors today, and her current stature derives from her multitude of exceptional acting performances. Although best known for brilliantly portraying Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since her post-credit scene debut in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and first credited appearance in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen has put together an impressive filmography outside of the ever-popular superhero franchise. The Emmy-nominated WandaVision star lays claim to an array of underrated projects that contain some of her career-best performances. Thus, fans of Olsen’s MCU endeavors should check out several of her other impressive roles.

The following Elizabeth Olsen projects feature her best roles outside of the MCU.

Love & Death

In the 2023 Max limited series Love & Death, Olsen starred as Candy Montgomery, the real-life woman accused of murdering the wife of a man with whom she had an affair. Set in Wylie, Texas in the 1980s, Love & Death details the series of events leading up to the alleged axe murder, as well as Candy’s heated trial — which concluded with her acquittal. Olsen earned a 2024 Golden Globe nomination for her interpretation of Candy, though she was disappointingly excluded from the 2023 Emmys.

Love & Death designs its narrative around the uncertainty of Candy’s guilt, and Olsen’s lead performance plays into that. Olsen succeeds in humanizing the series’ main subject by authentically portraying Candy’s charming personality with all of her flaws both before and after the incident. The actor’s nuanced take on the real-life woman heightens Love & Death from a run-of-the-mill true crime story to a thoroughly enjoyable rendition of a grisly and tragic death and the people implicated in it.

Martha Marcy May Marlene

2011’s Martha Marcy May Marlene follows a 22-year-old woman’s recovery after spending two years in a cult. Olsen portrays the lead character, Martha, in the film, which sees her struggle to separate herself from the horrific abuse she endured at the hands of the other cult members. Martha Marcy May Marlene narrates its story through flashbacks and in the present day, following Martha’s escape and her former cohorts’ attempts to convince her to return to them.

In her feature-length film debut, Olsen gives an incredible breakthrough performance. Handling Martha Marcy May Marlene‘s challenging subject material with great care, the actor provides a harrowing window into the mental toll one suffers when subjugated by a cult. Martha’s strife to adapt to a normal life amid setbacks and enduring trauma is earnestly communicated by Olsen, who subtly yet powerfully channels the character’s psychological battle.

Ingrid Goes West

Olsen was brilliant and hilarious opposite Aubrey Plaza in 2017’s Ingrid Goes West. In the movie, Olsen played Taylor Sloane, a social media star whom Plaza’s Ingrid Thorburn grows obsessed with after the two meet in Los Angeles. Ingrid Goes West humorously spotlights the dangers of idolizing celebrities, as Ingrid’s mental instability turns her infatuation into insanity.

Flawlessly capturing the out-of-touch and flippant attitude common among social media influencers, Olsen is effortlessly funny in Ingrid Goes West. Complementing the unsettling and vulnerable personality of Plaza’s character, Olsen’s performance injects just the right amount of comedy needed to balance the film’s darker themes. The actor succeeds in illustrating the importance of authenticity through Taylor’s immense fame and popularity.

Wind River

Wind River takes on a tragic and perpetually relevant storyline. The movie, released in 2017, tells the story of a United States Fish and Wildlife Service officer who discovers a murdered young woman on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. Jeremy Renner‘s lead character, Cory Lambert, works alongside Olsen’s FBI agent Jane Banner as they investigate the case.

Olsen’s performance in Wind River helped shine a light on the real-life issue of missing and murdered indigenous women in the United States. The actor organically portrayed her character’s intelligence and determination while attempting to find the murderer. Wind River‘s strong focus on character development unexpectedly adds layers to Jane, and Olsen’s heartfelt performance in the role elevates her stature in the film.

His Three Daughters

Olsen’s most recent movie His Three Daughters released in 2023 to many rave reviews. In the title, she stars as Christina alongside Carrie Coon’s Katie and Natasha Lyonne’s Rachel — three sisters who reunite after a long time apart to care for their father in his final days. His Three Daughters fixates on its main characters’ past estrangement as the sisters grapple with their grievances and relationships with each other.

Part of an elite lead trio in His Three Daughters, Olsen interprets the film’s fascinating character dynamics with remarkable skill. The movie’s depressing narrative is laced with a pleasant dose of humor. Olsen’s extensive background in the comedy genre supports her performance in His Three Daughters, as she expertly injects wit into the film’s impressive script. A major aspect of His Three Daughters‘ triumph involves its main actors ability to uplift one another, and Olsen proves impeccable next to Coon and Lyonne.

All of these titles are available to rent, purchase, or stream on various platforms.