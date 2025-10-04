Every Original Avenger, Ranked By Their MCU Costumes (#2 Is Actually the Best)

The Avengers are constantly competing with one another. On the battlefield, Thor and Hulk duke it out over who can do the most damage, and the battle sometimes gets so fierce that they turn their fists on each other. Meanwhile, Captain America and Iron Man go back and forth with their words, with both of them believing they not only know what’s best for the team but the entire world. Of course, they also come to blows in Captain America: Civil War when it becomes clear that their debates aren’t getting them anywhere. Hawkeye and Black Widow are really the only ones to stay on each other’s good sides, and that’s because they’re best friends.

What Earth’s Mightiest Heroes don’t realize, though, is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe pits them against each other in several ways. There are battles at the box office between the solo movies, and the number of individual projects a character demands is also pretty significant. However, what matters just as much as anything else is the amount of time and effort the franchise invests in a hero’s look. Here’s every original Avenger, ranked by their MCU costumes.

6) Black Widow

It’s challenging to have a favorite Black Widow costume because most of them resemble each other. With a spy background, Natasha Romanoff typically wears a black outfit that incorporates a few subtle details. The white costume she wears in Black Widow is a nice change of pace, but the rest of her closet isn’t anything to write home about.

5) Hawkeye

Clint Barton finds himself in a similar situation to his good friend. In most of his MCU appearances, Hawkeye wears a black outfit that sometimes mixes in purple to pay homage to the comics. What puts him in the spot above Black Widow is the Ronin outfit he uses at the start of Avengers: Endgame when he’s on a murder spree, as well as the half-purple one he wears in his Disney+ series.

4) Hulk

It would be fair to say that Hulk belongs at the bottom of this ranking because his outfit usually consists of nothing but a pair of ripped-up pants. After all, nothing nice stays on his body due to the difference in size between him and Bruce Banner. However, the gladiator look in Thor: Ragnarok is so good that he jumps up a couple of spots. He also gets to claim the suit that Smart Hulk wears in Endgame, which isn’t half-bad.

3) Thor

The costumes that Thor wears in his first few appearances are lackluster, to say the least. However, like his sparring partner, the Hulk, he gets a major upgrade in Ragnarok and never looks back. The God of Thunder’s gladiator outfit, the armor in Avengers: Infinity War, and even the costume that makes its way through Thor: Love and Thunder (sans the ridiculous-looking helmet) are all among the MCU’s best.

2) Captain America

Ignoring the intentionally campy costume from The Avengers, Captain America doesn’t ever put on a bad costume in the MCU. Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s stealth suit is so good that it reappears in Endgame, which also features the scaled costume that should be at the top of any live-action costume ranking. The only knock against Cap is that his costumes don’t change all that drastically, unlike the next character on the list. Some of the helmet designs were also not great.

1) Iron Man

There isn’t an Avenger who goes through more wardrobe changes than Iron Man. In every movie, he uses one or more armors, and more often than not, the new one is an upgrade over the previous. He has so many looks to choose from that stellar ones, such as the Mark 42, don’t get near the amount of screen time they deserve. If not for the House Party Protocol, Iron Man probably would’ve run away with this race and made it so there was no point in discussing it.

