Fantastic 4 Trailer Director’s Commentary Released, Stan Lee Loved The Idea

Along with the first teaser for the Fantastic Four reboot, Twentieth Century Fox also released an exclusive trailer commentary video featuring Director Josh Trank and Writer Simon Kinberg (via Yahoo Movies).

In the commentary, Trank and Kinberg walk viewers through the direction they decided to take with Fantastic 4, which draws inspiration from the Ultimate universe version of the Fantastic Four. Trank says, "I really wanted to tell the story of a young Reed Richards."

Before he started on the film, Trank ran his general pitch for the film by Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who gave his blessing. According to Trank, "[Stan Lee] genuinely loved the idea that somebody would be taking the Fantastic Four seriously and putting them into a modern space, which was really cool to just kind of hear Stan Lee co-sign on that."

Fantastic Four, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel's original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on August 7, 2015.