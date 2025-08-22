6 Fun Fantasy Movies Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Nowadays, it feels as if we need an escape more than ever, and nothing scratches that proverbial itch quite as effectively as a fantasy film. The genre is a wide-ranging one, spanning everything from magic in the mundane to outlandish, wondrous worlds that we barely recognize. Especially with the advancements in visual effects over the past 20 years, it’s easier than ever to lose yourself in the fantasy, whatever it may be, on screen. If you’re looking for a fun, fantastical watch for your next movie night, look no further. While these movies might not feature orcs and wizards, there’s still plenty of fantastical components to delight viewers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These six films below — some blockbusters that can be enjoyed over and over again, others are hidden gems tucked away in Amazon Prime Video’s vast streaming library — are must-watches for any fan of the fantastical.

6) Big Fish

image courtesy of columbia pictures.

Based on the beloved novel of the same name, Big Fish follows William Bloom (Billy Crudup), who tries to make sense of his eccentric father Edward Bloom’s (Albert Finney) life as he lies dying, through the elaborate tall tales the elder man tells him. Ewan MacGregor plays the young Ed Bloom through the intensely vivid, colorful anecdotes that end up revealing more about Bloom than meets the eye.

Big Fish is one of director Tim Burton’s finest, blending Edward’s vivid imagination with a tender, heartfelt story about fathers and sons.

5) The Green Knight

image courtesy of a24.

The Green Knight is a gritty yet highly entertaining retelling of the Arthurian tale of Sir Gawain and the mythical Green Knight. Dev Patel owns every ounce of his leading man charisma and brooding as Gawain as he traverses Britain to confront the Green Knight, the infamous, emerald-skin tester of men. The Green Knight unfolds as a series of smaller folktales over the course of Gawain’s journey as the knight encounters ghosts, giants, and thieves, making for a desaturated but lush adventure that feels as old and timeless as the land it’s set upon.

4) Stardust

image courtesy of paramount pictures.

Given its source material and all-star cast, we’re surprised that Stardust didn’t make a bigger splash when it came out in theaters back in 2007.

Based on a Neil Gaiman novel and co-written/directed by Matt Vaughn of Kick-Ass and Kingsman fame, Stardust tells the story of Tristan (a young and delightful Charlie Cox) as he leaves his boring English town for the magical kingdom of Stormhold to fetch a fallen star and win the heart of the icy Victoria. However, the star is not a thing, but rather a woman, Yvaine (Claire Danes), and Tristan isn’t the only one after her. Stardust manages to deliver laugh, thrills, and genuine heart on a highly enjoyable ride that also happens to feature one of Robert De Niro’s best comedic performances of the past 20 years.

3) Pan’s Labyrinth

image courtesy of picturehouse.

Largely considered to be one of visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro‘s best works, Pan’s Labyrinth won three Oscars, including Best Foreign Film, when it was released in 2006.

Highly imaginative and wholly unique, Pan’s Labyrinth tells the story of a young girl Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), who, after moving in with her cruel new stepfather and entering his ancient stone labyrinth, learns that she is a reincarnated princess who must prove her royalty by surviving three perilous tasks. The film is nothing short of a triumph, heart-wrenchingly using the fantastical to contrast with the parallel plot line of the very real, and very dangerous, Francoist Spain.

2) Wicked

image courtesy of universal pictures.

While there were sky-high expectations for the big screen version of the musical phenomenon that is Wicked, director John M. Chu, along with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, managed to meet them.

Shedding light on Oz before Dorothy arrived, Wicked dives into the relationship between two of The Wizard of Oz‘s most memorable characters: Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, who were once college roommates. Erivo and Grande achieve the near-impossible by honoring past incarnations of their now iconic characters while simultaneously finding something fresh to bring to both Elphaba and Glinda in an escapist spectacle that is still deeply relatable and profoundly moving.

1) Death Becomes Her

image courtesy of universal pictures.

We dare you not to have a good time while watching Death Becomes Her. The supernatural comedy is camp at its finest in a farce that pits the indomitable Meryl Streep against fellow icon Goldie Hawn. The pair play romantic rivals who both embrace a potion that will not only stop the aging process but send it into reverse as they vie for the affections of Ernest (Bruce Willis).

Death Becomes Her is not only a brilliant satire on the feminine pressure to stay young and beautiful, but a total feast for the eyes with its production design, cutting-edge effects for its time, and costuming.

What are some of your favorite fantasy films on Prime Video? Let us know in the comments below!