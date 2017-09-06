Friday The 13th’s Betsy Palmer Has Died

Betsy Palmer had numerous acting credits in film, television, and on Broadway during her career. One of her most famous rolls was as Jason Voorhees mother Pamela in Friday the 13th.

Palmer passed away on Friday, May 29, 2015 of natural causes at a hospice care center in Connecticut. She was 88 years old at the time of her death, and her passing was confirmed to the Associated Press by her manager Brad Lemack.

In addition to Friday the 13th, Palmer's other movie roles included The Long Gray Line, Queen Bee, and Tin Star. Palmer appeared in a number of TV shows dating back to the fifties, including Playhouse 90, Studio One, Knot's Landing, The Love Boat, and Newhart.