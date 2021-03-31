Godzilla vs. Kong Director Confirms He Originally Shot a Post-Credits Scene

✖

After a long wait, Godzilla vs. Kong is finally playing in theatres and on HBO Max. In fact, the movie had the best opening day at the box office for any movie since the pandemic started. The movie is being met with pretty positive reviews, and currently is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79% critics score and a 95% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the most fun you'll have with a movie this year." You may have noticed that the film did not feature a post-credits scene, but that wasn't always the case. Director Adam Wingard recently told Collider that he originally filmed a scene for after the credits.

"We actually did shoot a post-credits scene but we ended up using it in the movie," Wingard explained. "Because we shot it while we were making the film and we realized we needed a scene at the end of the movie. We had this footage, and we were like 'wait a minute, if we actually just change this thing about this footage we originally shot for a post-credit thing, we can actually use it in the movie.' And it's really effective. We kind of just sacrificed our post-credits scene. Which makes sense, because honestly, it's not even like that post-credits scene is teeing up anything specific. It wasn't like saying 'this is definitively where the MonsterVerse is going [next].'"

As for the possibility of more MonsterVerse movies, Wingard isn't ruling out more Godzilla and Kong mayhem in the future. "Who knows what the future holds... if the fan enthusiasm is there, then absolutely, why would we ever end this thing if people want more?" the filmmaker shared during IGN Fan Fest.

You can check out the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong here: "Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Godzilla vs. Kong is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.