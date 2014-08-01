Guardians Of Galaxy Sequel Could Focus On Peter Quill’s Father And Yondu

While Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce a Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, it's only a matter of time, given the phenomenal reviews that the film is receiving. In fact, when Marvel Studios does finally give the go ahead, director James Gunn already has a plan about where he wants to go in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

In a new interview with Film Divider, Gunn said, "I know a lot of where I want to go. I have a lot of ideas for stories and characters that are going to appear, and there are documents written up, that some people have, about Peter Quill's father and his relationship, a lot of stuff about Yondu and a lot of stuff about Drax that nobody knows."

Gunn added, "Kevin Feige has stuff. I wrote up a lot. He knows all the stuff and if I died tomorrow they could go make a movie. They could write the story of Peter Quill's father and it would all be there. I think Yondu is a very important character, a really important character in this universe, and I think Nebula is really important too and so think we'll see more of both of those characters."

While it's no big surprise that the storyline of Peter Quill's father is something that would be touched on in a sequel, it's interesting that Gunn called out Yondu twice, labeling him as a very important character.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Michael Rooker addressed the possibility of a sequel, "Well, they don't' talk to me about this stuff, so I don't really have real answers for you there, but I wish, what I would hope, I would love if the audiences and the fans really took to this piece, and just wanted to see more, and more of it. Because I'm not done playing Yondu. I'd love the opportunity to do more of Yondu."

It sounds like Rooker will likely get his opportunity to do more Yondu.