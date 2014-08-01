Guardians Of The Galaxy Opens In China, Passes Man Of Steel’s Worldwide Box Office

Guardians of the Galaxy has reached another milestone. According to Exhibitor Relations, Guardians of the Galaxy brought in $26.6 million in its opening weekend at the Chinese box office. Guardians of the Galaxy has now made $687 million worldwide.

Exhibitor Relations also notes that this number is relevant for another big reason. Guardians of the Galaxy has now surpassed Man of Steel at the worldwide box office. Man of Steel made $668 million during its worldwide box office run. Of course, the relevance of this comparison is that Guardians of the Galaxy stars a group of little known Marvel characters, while Man of Steel starred one of DC Comics best known characters.

However, it's not only popular DC Comics characters that Guardians of the Galaxy has beaten, as the film passed the first Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America movies at the worldwide box office even before the China release. The big question now is "How high can Guardians of the Galaxy climb at the worldwide box office before it finishes its run?"

For 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy is currently ranked seventh at the worldwide box office. However, considering the film has just started its run at the Chinese box office, it has very good chance of soon moving into the top five for the year at the worldwide box office.