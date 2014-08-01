Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Chris Pratt To Host Saturday Night Live 40th Season Premiere

It's a good year to be Chris Pratt. After lighting up the box office and winning rave reviews for his performance as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt has been given the honor of hosting Saturday Night Live.

And it's not just any episode of SNL that Pratt is hosting, Pratt has been chosen to kick off the 40th season of the long-running series, when the premiere airs on Saturday, September 27, 2014. Joining Pratt, Ariana Grande will make her SNL musical guest debut. Grande is currently sitting at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart with her album "My Everything," a year after her major label debut "Yours Truly" topped the chart.

Hopefully, Pratt hosting SNL will mean that a sketch or two involving Guardians of the Galaxy will make it into the episode. Pratt's next blockbuster movie looks to be Jurassic World, which is scheduled to open in movie theaters on June 12, 2015.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.