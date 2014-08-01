Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Reportedly Cast As Hinx In Next James Bond Movie

After Dave Bautista's great performance in Guardians of the Galaxy, Comicbook.com predicted that his acting career would start to really take off. Now, Latino-Review is reporting that Bautista has been cast in the next James Bond movie.

According to their sources, Bautista will play a Bond villain named Hinx in Bond 24. Hinx is described as the main henchman/assassin. In a casting call, the studio requested imposing extremely physically fit actors to audition. Of course, Bautista matches that description pretty well.

Bond 24 begins filming in England on December 6, 2014 with Daniel Craig once again starring as James Bond. The film is being directed by Skyfall director Sam mendes.