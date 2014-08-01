Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Vin Diesel Sings My Heart Is Open

With Valentine's Day tomorrow, Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel has treated fans to a karaoke-style rendition of Maroon 5's "My Heart Is Open."

It's not the first time the actor has shared his singing voice with the world. Last year, Vin Diesel did a cover of Rihanna's "Stay" for Valentine's Day. During a Guardians of the Galaxy interview, Vin Diesel even sang Sam Smith's "Stay With Me."

Vin Diesel stars in Furious 7, which is set to be released in movie theaters on April 10, 2015. He will also soon be reprising his role as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, which is set to be release in movie theaters on May 5, 2017.

Hopefully, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is taking note of Vin Diesel's musical skills, because we're dying to hear a Groot solo in the sequel.