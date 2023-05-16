Halfway to Halloween: Corpse Bride Movie Moment Funko Pop Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko traditionally holds their halfway to Halloween / Funkoween event at the end of May, but we're getting what might be considered an early drop in the form of this Victor and Emily Movie Moment Funko Pop from the 2005 Tim Burton film Corpse Bride. Much like the poster for the film, the Pop figure depicts Victor Van Dort holding hands with Emily the Corpse Bride while Victor's beloved undead dog Scraps watches on.

This Corpse Bride Movie Moment Funko Pop is a Spirit Halloween exclusive, and they're selling it directly on the Spirit Halloween website and via Amazon priced at $39.99. You can find more of their spooky Funko Pop exclusives right here. As for Funkoween 2023, there is no official word on when the event will occur, or if it will occur at all this year. Whatever the case, you'll be able to keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases here at ComicBook.com.

In other exciting Tim Burton news, Beetlejuice 2 is finally happening! Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Beetlejuice for the sequel, which will arrive 36 years after the original. Winona Ryder is also coming back for the follow-up film, once again taking on the role of Lydia Deetz, who was a teenager in the first movie. Catherine O'Hara, who played Lydia's step-mother, will be returning as well.

As far as new cast members go, Jenna Ortega will be reuniting with Burton after coming together to break Netflix records with Wednesday. She will be playing the daughter of Ryder's Lydia. Other new cast members include Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe. Bellucci is set to play the role of Beetlejuice's wife in the movie, while Dafoe is said to be some sort of law enforcement officer in the afterlife. There haven't been any details revealed regarding Theroux's character.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.