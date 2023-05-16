Haunted Mansion: LaKeith Stanfield and Owen Wilson Spook in New Trailer

Haunted Mansion is making its way back to the big screen. Two decades after the Eddie Murphy-led picture hit theaters comes a reboot of the same name led by LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and others. The project shot from October 2021 until February 2022 and spent the next calendar year dropping small teases at CinemaCon and Disney D23 Expo. Now, two months before it is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 28th, Haunted Mansion has released its first official trailer.

The fresh footage features Stanfield's Ben approaching the mansion before Rosario Dawson's Gabbie warns him about what will transpire if he steps inside. From there, Ben meets up with Wilson's Kent who warns that the abode is "unhinged." Tiffany Haddish's Harriet emphasizes that the ghosts that haunt the titular home have no interest in leaving. Danny DeVito's Bruce mentions that there is death lurking "around every corner."

While details surrounding the plot itself are largely kept mysterious, Kent and Bruce note that the newfound crew is in a fight that they must win or will be "stuck here for eternity." More chaos ensues before the Haunted Mansion title card hits and notes that it is coming to theaters soon.

You can watch the full Haunted Mansion trailer below...

"Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost," the film's press release states. "Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, 'Haunted Mansion' is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers."

Haunted Mansion hits theaters on July 28th.