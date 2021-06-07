Indiana Jones 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is Shipping Now

The first Indiana Jones adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, hit theaters in 1981 - 40 years ago this month. To celebrate, the first four films in the franchise have been compiled into a 4K Ultra HD / Digital box set that's set to launch tomorrow, June 8th. You can order the standard collection here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $86.99. That Best Buy link also includes their exclusive SteelBook edition which is priced at $99.99.

In addition to the HDR-10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos upgrades, the Indiana Jones 4K UHD Blu-ray box set includes a bonus disc with 7-hours of previously released special features (see below), and a fold-out map (the original announcement included a book). As you'll read in the following press release snippet, Lucasfilm didn't mess around with the visual and audio upgrades:

"Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg. In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt to create the Dolby Atmos soundtracks. All original sound elements were used to achieve the fully immersive Dolby Atmos mixes while staying true to each film’s original creative intent."

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark From Jungle to Desert From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary) The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

The Stunts of Indiana Jones

The Sound of Indiana Jones

The Music of Indiana Jones

The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones

Raiders: The Melting Face!

Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)

Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)

Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute

Indy’s Friends and Enemies

Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

Of course, you might want to wait for the inevitable box set upgrade that will happen after Indiana Jones 5 is released on July 28, 2022.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.