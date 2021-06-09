Zack Snyder Directs Short Film Starring Kate Hudson for Infiniti Car Reveal

✖

Justice League and Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder left superheroes and zombies aside to direct Kate Hudson in the reveal of Infinite's newest SUV model. The short film is titled “INFINITI Presents: Conquer Life in Style with All-New QX60,” and the company will reveal it later this month. Hudson is an Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author that INFINITE says in a press release embodies their target consumer for the new SUV. “Approaching this project, we wanted to celebrate the many roles our target customers play from the boardroom to school drop-off,” said INFINITI Global Brand and Marketing General Manager Phil York. “Few people conquer as many roles with the heart and grace of Kate Hudson. She has a real, approachable style that invites people into her world.”

“A big thanks to the INFINITI Team for a wonderful shoot day!” Hudson said. “We had as much fun filming this campaign as you will have driving the car.”

Per the press release, INFINITI explains that they hope their digital reveals will allow the company to speak directly to potential customers when introducing new vehicles, going beyond the traditional auto show reveal moment and reaching a broader audience with shareable content. The company got Hudson to appear in the short hoping her presence would attract people who aren't typically attuned to auto industry news.

“Our research found that that over 70% of our target customers feel that automotive brands do not understand them. Seeing the QX60 in Kate’s world gives us a unique chance to connect with our customers in a relevant and meaningful way,” York said. “Working with Kate, we have the opportunity to introduce our brand through a trusted friend.”

INFINITI's press released says, "Target buyers for the highly anticipated new 3-row premium SUV embrace the chaos of life and the many roles they serve. Internal research found that 92% hold leadership positions at work, 62% are actively involved with teaching their kids, they are four times more likely to be involved with philanthropy and two times more likely to be the go-to friend for advice. This is a person who is sophisticated but loves self-deprecating characters who don’t take themselves too seriously."

“INFINITI Presents: Conquer Life in Style with All-New QX60," the new branded short film from Zack Snyder, will debut worldwide at 10 a.m. PT on June 23rd. It will be available to watch on www.infiniti.com/all-new-QX60 and on social media.