Inside Out 2 Surpasses $100 Domestically For Huge Global Total

As the weekend winds down, Inside Out 2 continues to thrive at the box office. After only two weekends in theaters, the Pixar sequel has already beaten Dune: Part Two to become the biggest box office hit of the year. In addition to being a box office smash, the film is also one of the highest-rated of the year, and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and 96% audience score. ComicBook's Charlie Ridgley gave the new film a 4.5 out of 5, and called it a "brilliant" sequel that's "overflowing with both heart and humor."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Inside Out 2 has officially made $100 million domestically and will finish the weekend with a global total of $724.4 million. The sequel is breaking some big records, including having the biggest second weekend of all time for an animated film and the seventh-biggest for any film, only falling behind huge franchises such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Jurassic World. The movie even managed to earn more in two weeks than last year's biggest hit, Barbie, which grossed $93 million in its second weekend. Now, Inside Out 2 is expected to become the first movie since Barbie to surpass $1 billion at the box office.

Inside Out 2 Marks a Big Win For Pixar:

(Photo: Pixar's Inside Out 2, Finding Nemo, Coco, Toy Story, Cars, and Elemental. - Pixar/Disney)

Inside Out 2's success comes soon after Pixar was hit with major layoffs. It's been reported that Pixar was looking for a movie to prove that they're still one of the best in animation. The studio's chief Pete Docter recently took the opportunity to reaffirm Pixar's commitment to original stories, telling EW that there won't be a parade of sequels coming.

"One thing that I think was maybe slightly misinterpreted was the idea that we have to deliver more of what people know and maybe lean away from the personal. All of that's true to some degree, but I think what we're always trying to do is find what are the universal things that everybody believes, both in terms of concepts and in terms of life experience," Docter explained.

"So, for example, I thought [as a kid] my toys came to life. I thought there were monsters that lived in the closet. We're looking for those kinds of big, universal things that people go, 'I already know that it's an original idea, but it's a concept that I had, too.' So it's kind of a sequel in that way," he continued. "You know what I mean? There's a limited number of those, so they each have to be done in a very unique way through a specific lens. We want to hold onto that, but we want to make sure that they speak widely."

Who Stars in Inside Out 2?

(Photo: Inside Out 2 - Pixar)

Inside Out 2 is bringing back the five core emotions from the first movie: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). The sequel will mark the debut of new emotions like Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

"[Inside Out] was everything I love about movies, especially here at Pixar," Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann told ComicBook and other outlets during a sneak peek at the film. "It was fun, it was imaginative and it made a meaningful impact on the world. But ever since I walked out of that theater back in 2015, I kept thinking about Joy's last line at the end of the film: 'After all, Riley's 12, now. What could happen?' Well, that's the question we want to answer in this movie."

Inside Out 2 is now playing exclusively in theaters.