Interstellar Called Christopher Nolan’s Best Film, Mix Of Spielberg And Kubrick

Interstellar is one of the most anticipated movies of the fall, but there has been little to judge the film on so far, beyond some breath-taking trailers and posters. However, it appears that some early screenings have started to take place for cast and V.I.P.'s.

An Entertainment Weekly writer is reporting that a source at a cast screening had some very positive things to say about the film. Chris Lee tweeted, "Well placed source was at #Interstellar cast screening, says it's Nolan's best film: Spielberg-ian warmth mixed with Kubrick-like braininess. Spielberg passed on directing the Nolan bros' #Interstellar script. My source says 'Spielberg's going to shoot himself when he sees it.'"

In addition, Empire Magazine has tweeted out some early reaction from the cast and crew of Interstellar.

Matthew McConaughey said, "Interstellar has an epic scope. This film is more ambitious than Inception or the Batmans."

Director Christopher Nolan said, "It's almost like a mirror image of Inception. It expands out in the way Inception contracts inwards."

Anne Hathaway said, "It's not a dry, science-based film. It has a pulse. It's got blood in its veins."

Now, granted that the cast, crew, and anyone on an early V.I.P. list to view the film likely has a vested interest and might be a little biased, but still it's the first feedback that's leaked out in regards to the quality of the film.

Interstellar is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on November 7, 2014.