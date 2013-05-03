Iron Man 3: Robert Downey Jr.’s Souped-Up Golf Cart

has picked back up in Wilmington, N.C., but how is Robert Downey Jr. going to get around with his injured ankle? Well, apparently studio executives plan on transporting him via a golf cart, but not just any old golf cart will do for the star of the show. According to a post on Reddit.com, the local Wilmington movie studio contracted a custom golf cart design company to supply golf carts for transportation around the Iron Man 3 set. Because there is great secrecy surrounding Iron Man 3, there was a special golf cart built just for Robert Downey Jr. Robert Downey Jr.'s golf cart is bright red with silver flames, a design worthy of billionaire playboy Tony Stark. In addition to being a pleasure to look at, Robert Downey Jr.'s golf cart also has some special features that come in handy. For example, it has curtains that fold down with tinted windows. That way the studio people can transport Robert Downey Jr. without all those pesky paparazzi and comic book fanboys being able to photograph him in his suit. The Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man 3 golf cart can hit a top speed of 30 miles per hour, which might seem slow for the jet-setting Tony Stark but is plenty fast for a golf cart. The custom golf cart was designed by www.willsgolfcars.com.