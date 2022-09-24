Jennifer Lopez Halftime Trailer Debuts at TUDUM

Jennifer Lopez's Halftime documentary got a brand new trailer at TUDUM. During the presentations, fans were treated to the glossy clip from Netflix. As the footage plays, J-Lo's career arc comes into full focus. It seems like such a long road from being a background dancer to being a worldwide phenomenon. It should come as no surprise the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira takes center stage during the documentary series. It was a massive moment for both Lopez and her friend. She turned 53 this year and is still as fierce a presence on the stage as fans remember during her ascent. She's gotten into directing and looks to develop that entertainment branch of her business. Also of note is her recent marriage to Ben Affleck, which sent Millenials in to tons of nostalgia around the big ceremony. Check out the clip down below.

In some comments to Variety a few years ago, she lamented how hard it was to get projects that weren't large franchises green lighted. Things have obviously changed with the massive popularity of streaming services.

"First of all, it's hard to make a movie, period," Lopez said as she began her stint as a director. "It has to be a Marvel comic or some crazy franchise thing but the smaller movies about humanity and people and life and struggles, you don't get that as much unless you do that for nothing and there's no budget."

Here's the description for the project: "HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez. The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose."

"Much like the diva-led docs of years past, this is more than a simple concert diary: It's a glimpse into Lopez's most fiercely protected, private moments — the kind of behind-the-scenes access fans crave. In Halftime, Lopez is giving us a peek behind the curtain — unpacking everything from her iconic 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira (get it?) to her journey as a mom, Latinx creative and woman on the other side of 50. This is the Lopez you don't see in glossy interviews."

