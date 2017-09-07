Jimmy Kimmel’s Movie: The Movie 2V Tells Ultimate Superhero Origin Story

During his Jimmy Kimmel Live after the Oscars special, Jimmy Kimmel aired the world premiere of the trailer for Movie: The Movie 2V. In the new trailer, Jimmy Kimmel parodies a number of recent movies, which includes several comic book movies. In the first part of the trailer, Jimmy Kimmel himself does his own version of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury character. Kimmel's Nick Fury has two eye patches instead of one. However, the biggest shot at comic book movies comes from a parody of superhero origin stories. In what has to be the ultimate superhero origin, John Krasinski watches the murder of his parents, while getting splashed in the face with acid and getting bitten by a radioactive cocktail shrimp. This rare combination of events turned Krasinski into The Shrimp. Speaking of Samuel L. Jackson, he has a cameo near the end of Movie: The Movie 2V trailer. Check out the full trailer embedded below.