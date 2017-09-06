Jon Hamm is Rob Liefeld’s Dream Pick To Play Cable In An X-Men Movie

Cable creator Rob Liefeld has been campaigning for years to see his creation brought to life on screen in an X-Men movie. Now he's revealed his dream pick for the role, Mad Men's Jon Hamm.

Liefeld tweeted out a mockup of the actor as Nathan Summers last night, after Hamm won his second Golden Globe for his portrayal of Jon Hamm.

Yes! Jon Hamm, Dream Future Cable pick, wins for Mad Men! pic.twitter.com/WDXqlTNkId — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) January 11, 2016

Liefeld would be hard-pressed to convince Hamm to take the job. The actor has gone on record as saying he's done well to avoid superhero roles, despite being offered them in the past, and has no plans to pursue them in the future.

There's been no official word of Cable coming to the X-Men film universe either, but there's always a possibility, especially with fellow Liefeld creation and Cable's best frenemy, Deadpool, coming to the screen this year.

Check out when Deadpool and other movies are coming out in ComicBook.com's Movie Release Schedule.