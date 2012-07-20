Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Saturday Night Live Preview

The Dark Knight Rises star Joseph Gordon-Levitt is hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday, September 22, 2012, and NBC has released a little preview of what to expect. In the Saturday Night Live sneak peek, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is shown chatting about his upcoming appearance with SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis. In the segment, Joseph Gordon-Levitt promises to cut himself in half. When Sudeikis says that will be a great trick, Gordon-Levitt corrects him and tells him it's not a trick that he's actually going to die. Later in the segment when Sudeikis identifies Gordon-Levitt as a triple threat, Gordon-Levitt corrects him and points out that he is a quadruple threat, because he's also a ninja. While The Dark Knight Rises is not mentioned in the segment, hopefully the topic of Gordon-Levitt's biggest summer hit movie will come up. Saturday Day Night Live airs starting at 11:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 22 on NBC.