Joss Whedon Hasn’t Denied Star Wars Episode VII Director’s Role

As one by one, all the directors that have been rumored to be attached to Star Wars Episode VII have come forward to deny any role in the film, it raises the question of exactly who is left that would be capable of filling the director's chair for a big budget science fiction film. Interestingly enough, Joss Whedon's name has yet to gain serious traction on the Internet as a contender to direct Star Wars Episode VII. In a rare move, most of the press seems to have disqualified him because he has already been announced as the director for Avengers 2, which is set to be released on May 1, 2015. Of course, Avengers 2 is actually a pretty good reason to disqualify Joss Whedon. With the first Avengers movie becoming Disney's highest grossing film of all time, they would have to be crazy to take Joss Whedon off what looks to be a guaranteed hit with Avengers 2. And with Star Wars Episode VII scheduled to be released in the same year, there's no way any director could be expected to helm two such huge projects. Or could they? Joss Whedon signed an exclusive deal with Disney back in August of this year. Joss Whedon wrote and directed Serenity, which means he has experience with space movies. In fact, many suggested that Joss Whedon would be a good choice to take over the Star Wars franchise after Serenity was released. Joss Whedon is also known to be a huge Star Wars fan, which is one of the criteria Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy mentioned for a director. Now, we should point out that we don't believe Joss Whedon is directing Star Wars Episode VII, because it would seem a little crazy for Disney to put both of their biggest movie franchises in the hands of just one man. Plus, with the S.H.I.E.L.D. TV show in development combined with Avengers 2, we don't see how Whedon could possible have the time. Nonetheless, it's very interesting that he's one of the few major directors that has yet to officially deny involvement in the Star Wars project. In fact, as far as we can tell he's been unusually quiet on the whole Star Wars announcement. Could he actually be a possibility for directing Star Wars Episode VII? Or maybe could he have some other role in overseeing the relaunch of the Star Wars franchise that is keeping him quiet? Maybe, the Avengers weren't the only reason that Disney wanted to wrap Joss Whedon up in an exclusive contract.