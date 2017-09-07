Kevin Smith Announces Touring For Jay& Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie

Comic Book Men's Kevin Smith has announced that he will be touring the country along with Jason Mewes to promote his brand new cartoon movie Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie. Kevin Smith previously toured with his film Red State, and he plans to mirror that same format with his new movie. Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will watch the movie with the audience, and then conduct a podcast Q&A after the movie. Smith also released a new poster for Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie. The trailer for the movie will be released in February. The first twenty tour dates for the movie will also be announced in February. Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie was written by Kevin Smith, produced by Jason Mewes and directed by Steve Stark.