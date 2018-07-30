Kevin Smith Elaborates On Biggest Project He’s Ever Worked On

Clerks and TV's The Flash director Kevin Smith has a "massive" in-the-works IP adaptation that he first teased earlier this week, calling the mysterious project his "biggest-budgeted anything" he's ever done.

"I just finished a big script. It was a big gig I had and I haven't talked about it yet, and I can't talk about it yet. But hopefully, if they decide to go forward with it, then that's all I'll do is talk about it," Smith said in the July 28 episode of podcast Hollywood Babble-On.

"But yeah, it was the biggest thing that I ever worked on. Somebody else's IP, not mine. And then if it goes, it would be the f—n' biggest budget thing that I was ever involved with. So we'll see what happens."

Smith, who has been shooting monster movie Killroy Was Here in-between repeat directing spots on The CW's DC Comics-inspired Supergirl and The Flash, said only the unnamed project is "one of those big gigs" with a deadline.

"Every once in a while, I remember what it's like to be in high school. It's kind of strange, where I'm like, 'Oh, sh-t, somebody expects something.' So it was a weird run up to it. But I was happy, I finished it and I was really delighted with it, it's fun," Smith said. "But hopefully, if they give it a blessing, if it goes forward, we spend the better part of next year working on it."

The filmmaker is best known for talk-heavy real-life comedy-dramas — Mallrats, Chasing Amy, the misadventures of Jay and Silent Bob — and in recent years expanded into experimental horror in Red State, Tusk and Yoga Hosers.

Smith told MTV during San Diego Comic-Con he's not interested in tackling a big screen, big-budget superhero property despite his well-known status as a comic book diehard.

"It takes a lot more energy and attention and talent, most importantly, than I have," Smith said.

"So people always ask me, 'Don't you want to make a comic book movie?' and I'm like, 'Nah, I'm not talented enough to do that.' [Avengers: Infinity War directors] Russo brothers, they can do that in their sleep — they know what to do and stuff. I'm not. I'm the guy that likes to watch that stuff, but I don't have the patience or the ability to sit through one of those things making it, and I don't know it would turn out very well if I did."

Smith previously penned the never-made Superman Lives for Tim Burton in the '90s and was once attached to steer a Buckaroo Bonzai re-imagining before exiting the TV project in late 2016 after learning of legal entanglements.