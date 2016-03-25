Kevin Smith Goes Crazy For Batman’s White Eyes In Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice Trailer

Ever since director Zack Snyder gave Kevin Smith an early peek at Ben Affleck in the Batman suit, Smith has been singing the praises of Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. In fact, there was only one problem that Smith had with the upcoming film.

After a close-up image of Batman's cowl was released at the beginning of San Diego Comic-Con, Smith said, "The one thing that is missing is the white eyes. It's still someone's eyes…like his eyes underneath with black eye shadow or whatever the f*** they pick. And I wonder, 'Why won't they commit to like the white lenses at a certain point?'"

Of course, later during San Diego Comic-Con, Warner Bros. showed a trailer for Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which had Batman in armor with white eyes. In a new Hollywood Babble-On podcast, Smith shared his thoughts on seeing the trailer and Batman's white eyes.

"It is phenomenal, man. It is footage that looks like it's straight out of Frank Miller's Dark Knight Returns, and for the first time cinematically ever, there is Batman in that suit of armor we all know from the Dark Knight Returns, but more importantly, white eyes, glowing white eyes, man," said Smith. "That was an awesome, awesome moment."

Smith added, "It looks amazing, dude. It's like him in the armored suit that we all know from Dark Knight Returns. That we've only ever seen drawn or animated, and there's a realistic, live action representation of it. You see Batman in the suit, jam the Bat-Signal light switch on or off. Boom, the light goes on. The Bat-Signal is the fat bat from Frank Miller's Dark Knight Returns. Up in the sky, and right dead center in the middle of the bat, you see Superman hovering, Henry Cavill, and his eyes go red, like he's going to use his heat vision and s***. And they cut down and push in on Ben Affleck, Bat-Fleck, down below, and his eyes glow white, man. Zack Snyder knew that every one of us been reading those books for years were like, 'Oh my God, if you show me the white Batman eyes, I will follow you to hell.' Ohhh, and he did it, he gave it. You can see it in the piece. I'm sure sooner or later they'll put it up."

Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on March 25, 2014.