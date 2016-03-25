Kevin Smith On Ben Affleck’s Chin And The Eyes On The Batman Cowl

During an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con International, director Kevin Smith did something that he's done a lot of lately. He weighed in with his opinions on the latest news in regards to Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which in this case was the recently released close-up photo of Ben Affleck wearing the Batman cowl.

"It's the Frank Miller cowl with the short ears and stuff like that," said Smith. "And you can see him, he's got the f***ing chin for it. He's got a real…either they built it up, or that's all f***ing him. He's got almost the perfect chin. I think they cast him based on the chin alone, man."

While Affleck might have the perfect chin, Smith did have one problem with the cowl.

"The one thing that is missing is the white eyes," complained Smith. "It's still someone's eyes…like his eyes underneath with black eye shadow or whatever the f*** they pick. And I wonder, 'Why won't they commit to like the white lenses at a certain point. Like why do we really need to see Batman's eyes to be like, 'Look at the human expression while he's punching someone in the f***ing throat.'"