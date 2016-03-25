Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice’s Ben Affleck Never Wanted To Wear Costume Again After Daredevil According To Kevin Smith

In an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con International, Comic Book Men's Kevin Smith talked about how he might cosplay next year at Comic-Con. Smith also relayed a story about a very famous friend, who once complained about how he never wanted to do a costume movie again because of how uncomfortable superhero suits are.

"Everyone I know who's ever put on like a mask in a movie and s***, they're like, 'Don't ever do it. It's hell on earth and s***,' said Smith. "Ironically enough, there's a friend of mine, who played a superhero in a movie, and he once said to me, 'Remind me, if anyone ever offers me a costume movie again, I never want to do this s***, because this suit is uncomfortable.' The movie was Daredevil, and the guy rethought the whole decision about being in a f***ing costume and whatnot."

Of course, Ben Affleck is Kevin Smith's friend, who was in Daredevil. And Affleck obviously rethought his decision when he was asked to play Batman in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Kevin Smith's remembrance of Ben Affleck complaining about the Daredevil costume is especially timely though, given recent reports that he is having problems with the Batsuit.