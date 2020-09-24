Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Praises Marvel's Decision to Delay Movie

✖

One Wednesday, Marvel fans were hit with news that, while seemed inevitable, was still unwelcome: release dates for three upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films -- Black Widow, Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings -- have all been pushed deep into 2021. For Eternals, which has now been moved to November 5, 2021, it's a delay of a full year from its original release date. However, while the delay is disappointing, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani is praising the decision and promises fans it will all be worth the wait.

On Twitter, Nanjiani posted that he feels like Marvel made the right and responsible decision to delay Eternals and other films with the actor noting that nothing is more important than health and safety during the pandemic.

"Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the right & responsible decision," he wrote. "There's a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can't tell [people] to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one. Take care of yourselves. I promise it'll be worth the wait!"

Nanjiani, who plays Kingo in the film, has promised fans that Eternals will be worth the wait before. Even before the film's most recently change in release date, Nanjiani took to social media to write about his time working with the movie's director Chloé Zhao, saying that working with her "has been one of the most thrilling and satisfying experiences" of his career. This prompted some fans to use this opportunity to ask him about the film, to which he replied:

"I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes. But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It's the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been a part of. And it's massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day."

Marvel's Eternals is now scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021. Eternals features an entirely new team of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe whose history spans more than centuries, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the immortal beings out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

Joining Nanjiani in the film's ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington will also appear as Dane Whitman aka Black Knight.

