LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine Set Gets Even Cheaper

Last year, LEGO launched a Creator Expert-level set based on the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 time machine featured in The Back to the Future series. LEGO is selling it for $199.99, but you can find it here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $160, which sets a new all-time low by $10. The 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine set will include 1,872 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. Read on for all of the details, and make sure to check out the huge wave of LEGO sets that launched for August 2023.

The Back to the Future Time Machine LEGO set features a Flux Capacitor that lights up, opening gull-wing doors, tires that fold for flight mode, printed dashboard dates, an opening hood, swappable license plates (OUTATIME), and a hoverboard accessory. But that's not all! You can build the Back to the Future DeLorean LEGO set in 3 configurations that are based on the film:

The Original Time Machine: Add the lightning rod and plutonium chamber from the 1985 film.

The Future is Here: You can add Mr. Fusion and the fold-down hover conversion tires featured in Part II.

Back to the Ol' West: Add whitewall tires and the hood-mounted circuit board from Part III.

"This has been an incredibly exciting project to collaborate with the LEGO Group on – from Easter eggs that nod to each of the three Back to the Future films, to iconic elements from the DeLorean Time Machine like Mr. Fusion, to making Doc Brown and Marty McFly into mini figures – the fans are going to love going back in time with this LEGO set," said Joe Lawandus, senior vice president and general manager, global toys and hardlines for Universal Brand Development.