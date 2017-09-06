LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes – Justice League: Cosmic Clash Trailer Released

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes – Justice League: Cosmic Clash, the next installment of the LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes animated feature series.

In LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes – Justice League: Cosmic Clash,it will take all the efforts of the Justice League – and a few of their super pals, including Supergirl and the Legion of Superheroes – to keep Brainiac from adding Earth to his miniaturized collection of planets.

The film is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment and the LEGO Group, and will be will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes – Justice League: Cosmic Clash will hit home media on March 1, 2016.