Liev Schreiber Talks Sabretooth In Wolverine 3, Heard It’s Old Man Logan

Back in August, Hugh Jackman said that there were lots of calls for Victor Creed (Sabretooth) to come back for Wolverine 3. Then, after Jackman tweeted a photo of himself working out, Liev Schreiber (who played Sabretooth) replied, "Do I have to do that?"

Many fans took Schreiber's reply as confirmation that he also was going to be soon working out to return as Sabretooth in Wolverine 3.

@RealHughJackman do I have to do that... — Liev Schreiber (@LievSchreiber) August 18, 2015

During an appearance on Tuesday night's Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon pointed out Schreiber's reply to Jackman's tweet and asked him if he was indicating he was returning as Sabretooth in Wolverine 3.

Schreiber said, "People have surmised that from my tweet, but I wasn't. I was really just saying is that something I have to do as I get older. Is that how I approach middle age? Like that."

Then, Fallon asked Schreiber if he would be willing to come back for Wolverine 3. Schreiber replied, "Well, what I heard was... I don't know if I'm invited," said Schreiber. "But I heard that the storyline is Old Man Logan. And when I heard that, I thought, 'Well, you know there's Old Man Logan, there could be Old Man Sabretooth.'"