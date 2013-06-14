Lost’s Damon Lindelof Defends Man Of Steel’s Controversial Ending

Lost executive producer and co-creator Damon Lindelof is a man who knows a thing or two about controversial endings. Fans still heatedly debate the finale of the Lost TV series, which didn't exactly answer all of the questions raised by the long-running show. As somewhat of an expert in controversial endings, Damon Lindelof gave his two cents on Man Of Steel to MTV. Lindelof said, "I thought it was fantastic. I think that Zack did an amazing job, essentially re-birthing the myth." Then, Lindelof added, "I know that there's some sort of controversy out there. I try to go to these movies just as a fan. And I came and I was in New York City, I saw an 11:30 show on opening night. The crowd was completely and totally fired up, and I definitely give it a thumbs up."

