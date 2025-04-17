10 Marvel Heroes Who Could’ve Beaten Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home presented Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with a devastating challenge that reshaped his life. Still reeling from the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter faced Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a villain who expertly weaponized illusion and deception. Using advanced Stark technology, Beck orchestrated global threats, manipulated Peter into giving up the powerful E.D.I.T.H. system, and ultimately exposed Spider-Man’s identity to the world — a catastrophic move that set up the multiversal madness of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Peter eventually overcame Mysterio, the villain’s victory was significant. But what if other heroes had been there?

Mysterio’s tech-based tricks were particularly effective against Peter, but many other heroes possess abilities that could have seen right through the charade. Here’s our pick for the MCU heroes who would wipe the floor with Mysterio so quickly that there wouldn’t even be a movie to watch.

Daredevil

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the Man Without Fear, operates primarily through senses far beyond human sight. Blinded as a child, Daredevil perceives the world via incredibly enhanced hearing, smell, touch, and a unique radar sense. Visual illusions, no matter how sophisticated, are utterly meaningless to him. Daredevil would hear the distinct whir of drone projectors, smell the chemicals used, feel the vibrations of hidden tech, and perhaps even sense Beck’s nervous heartbeat through the chaos. As such, Daredevil could pinpoint the source of the illusions, allowing him to target the real threat directly and bypass the manufactured spectacle entirely.

The Real Nick Fury

The Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) Peter encountered in Spider-Man: Far From Home was actually the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), a fact that played into Beck’s hands. The real Nick Fury, master spy extraordinaire, defined by paranoia and decades of experience, wouldn’t have been so easily fooled. Had the genuine Fury been present, Beck’s multiversal hero story would’ve triggered immediate deep-dive background checks. These would quickly reveal Beck’s history as a disgruntled Stark Industries holographic specialist, allowing Fury to dismantle Mysterio’s operation quietly before E.D.I.T.H. was ever compromised.

Tony Stark

Yes, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is gone post-Endgame, but hypothetically, his presence instantly neutralizes Mysterio. Beck’s whole operation ran on Stark Industries tech, including illusions, drones, and E.D.I.T.H. itself. Beck gambled that no one else understood the tech well enough to counter him, a calculation that fails spectacularly against its inventor. Tony would recognize his own work instantly. Having designed E.D.I.T.H., he undoubtedly built in overrides, so a simple voice command could likely deactivate the entire drone fleet, expose Beck, and end the threat with technological impunity.

Doctor Strange

Mysterio used technology for illusions, but Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) routinely handles far more complex deceptions from mystical and extra-dimensional sources. As Sorcerer Supreme, Strange perceives reality beyond the physical, making Beck’s drones and holograms seem basic by comparison. Strange could use mystical senses to detect the drone energy signatures or spells to reveal the projections’ artificial nature. He might even employ the Mirror Dimension to trap Beck and isolate him from his tech, rendering Mysterio’s conventional trickery irrelevant.

Savage Hulk

Hulk would smash. ‘Nuff said.

Druig

As one of the Eternals, Druig (Barry Keoghan) possesses formidable psychic power, capable of controlling the minds of vast numbers of humans simultaneously. Against Quentin Beck and his small team of technicians, Druig’s mental manipulation offers a swift solution. He wouldn’t need to engage drones or illusions. A single focused thought could compel Beck and his entire crew to power down their equipment, reveal their plans, and surrender peacefully, neutralizing the threat instantly and cleanly.

The Scarlet Witch

As the prophesied Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) possesses the unique and formidable power of Chaos Magic, allowing her to manipulate reality itself. Instead of just perceiving illusions, Wanda could potentially rewrite them or negate them altogether. Faced with Mysterio’s drones and projections, she could warp the reality around his tech, causing it to malfunction, dissolve, or transform into something harmless. Her power operates on a fundamental level that Beck’s technology simply cannot counter, allowing her to dismantle his fabricated scenarios effortlessly.

Quake

Pulling Daisy Johnson, aka Quake (Chloe Bennet), from the wider Marvel tapestry brings a potent mix of espionage training and Inhuman power. Her ability to generate precise vibrations could disable Mysterio’s drones non-lethally or shake them out of the sky. As a seasoned S.H.I.E.L.D. agent trained to spot deception and potentially backed by tech support like FitzSimmons, Quake’s blend of tactical thinking and raw power offers a direct counter to Mysterio’s methods.

Drax

Drax the Destroyer’s (Dave Bautista) greatest power is his ability to become completely invisible by standing incredibly still. While Mysterio deployed elaborate illusions against Spider-Man, Drax could simply employ his signature technique near Beck’s control center, vanishing completely from sight (even if he’s eating Zargnuts). At the perfect moment, the unseen Drax could ambush Beck, physically incapacitate him, or smash crucial equipment, ending the charade before Mysterio even knew what hit him. (Yes, this is a joke, but Drax would destroy anyway.)

Professor X

Introducing the master telepath Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) from the X-Men’s corner of the multiverse renders Mysterio’s entire strategy useless. Professor X reads minds. Illusions and manipulations are bypassed entirely when you can access the manipulator’s direct thoughts. The instant Xavier focused on Quentin Beck, the villain’s plans, including the Stark tech, the E.D.I.T.H. plot, and Beck’s motivations, would be laid bare. Xavier could mentally warn Peter or even subtly influence Beck’s team to surrender.

