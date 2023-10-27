Marvel Legends Retro Scarlet Spider, Last Stand Spider-Man, Jack O'Lantern Figure Pre-Orders Drop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During today's 10/27 streaming event, Hasbro unveiled three new Marvel Legends retro cardback figures of Scarlet Spider, Last Stand Spider-Man, and and Jack O' Lantern. All of the figures will come with alternate hands, though Jack O' Lantern also includes a pumpkin grenade and hovercraft.

Pre-orders for all three of these figures will go up at 5pm ET today, October 27th, for Hasbro Pulse Premium Members, but everyone else should be able to get their hands on them starting at 6pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Note that new Star Wars figures in Hasbro's Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups will drop at that time as well. Details are available here.

On a related note, Hasbro revealed a large wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home during their recent Pulse Con 2023 event. Details about these figures and where to pre-order them can be found below.

Note that the Marvel Legends Doc Ock figure includes swappable hands and tentacle accessories while Green Goblin includes a masked head, goggles, hoverboard, and pumpkin bomb accessories.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Here

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available worldwide via the PS5 and the PS5 only. There is currently no concrete word of any DLC or a follow-up, however, if the former exists it will likely be revealed very soon given the timeline of the first game's DLC.

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here and it's a bigger, better sequel in almost every single way," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Although it comes with some caveats, Insomniac Games continues to prove it understands Spider-Man across both gameplay and story. There are few developers capable of giving this much depth to a character that has been around for this long and had this many stories, but Insomniac finds a way to make it all feel fresh."