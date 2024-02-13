Masters of the Universe: Bumblebee Director Travis Knight in Talks for Reboot

Masters of the Universe is reportedly circling Travis Knight as the director to helm the project. Deadline provided the reporting on the long awaited He-Man project. Their sources indicate that Knight has not signed the deal yet, but things are looking good. A lot of the various elements surrounding Masters of the Universe are still trying to come together. Chris Butler is currently rewriting the script penned by David Callaham. Adam and Aaron he also collaborate on that first draft. But, things are not going to intensify until Amazon MGM studios decides to ink a director for Masters of the Universe.

On the Mattel side of things, Robbie Brenner is along ton produce with Jason Blumenthal and Todd Black from Escape Artists. Night, of course directed Bumblebee over at Paramount. That movie was credited with kickstarting the Transformers franchise again. The directors work over at Laika also deserve some acclaim as he helped bring Kubo and the Two Strings to life. Maybe, Knight was selected for his success in bringing humanity to otherwise fantastical setting. That work with Bumblebee really does deserve to be mentioned here as a lot of moviegoers thought that Transformers had run its course before his turn with it.

What's Going On With He-Man?

In November of 2023, reports swirled that Amazon/MGM was considering starting a new version of the Masters of the Universe live-action movie. Adam and Aaron Nee, from The Lost City, were reportedly attached as directors back then. Clearly things have changed in that regard, as the script from Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi) would seem to indicate. But, he wasn't alone as David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight), and Matt Holloway (Uncharted, Iron Man) were reported to be helping.

Here's the latest synopsis for the new Masters of the Universe movie: "In furthest regions of space the kingdom of Eternia is threatened by the villainous Skeletor and his mischievous armies of darkness. To save his fathers kingdom and protect the lives of those he holds dear young Prince Adam has to retrieve a mythical sword and become the fabled warrior only known as He-Man."

Travis Knights' Career So Far

Last year, Travis Knight was inducted into the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' Board of Trustees. Ted Sarandos, board chair and co-CEO of Netflix, wrote a statement welcoming Knight and Effie T. Brown, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Travis Knight to the Board of Trustees. He is an extraordinary leader who has already made such an impact on the industry at large through his groundbreaking advancements in the art of stop-motion animation and live-action moviemaking. We are also proud to recognize Effie T. Brown, a talented producer who has been a crucial voice for diversity and inclusion at the museum, with this lifetime honorary position."

"As the governing body of the Academy Museum, the Board leads the museum toward a sustainable future by adopting sound, ethical, and legal governance and financial management policies, in addition to securing adequate resources to advance the museum's mission. Knight and Brown will help continue the success of the museum and its social impact for audiences worldwide," the Board of Trustees added in their statement.

Do you think He-Man will happen? Let us know down in the comments!