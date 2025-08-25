Every Known US President Confirmed to Exist in the MCU (Including the Red Hulk)

Throughout the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there have been 23 confirmed Presidents of the United States. Many of these have been based on real-world versions of POTUS, including the very first United States president, George Washington, though several more have been created specially for the MCU. The likes of Matthew Ellis, James Ritson, and Thaddeus Ross are not real-world presidents, but hold important places in the MCU’s history as some of the most powerful and influential figures in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many gaps in this timeline in which it could be assumed real-world presidents such as John Adams, Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland, Gerald Ford, and many more were in office. However, these figures haven’t actually been seen or mentioned in the MCU, which leaves their existence in question, while other historical presidents have indeed been confirmed. While there have been 45 presidents in the real-world, only 22 have been confirmed in the MCU’s Earth 616, and one has been seen in an exciting alternate reality.

23) George Washington (1789-1797)

While George Washington himself hasn’t made an appearance in the MCU, the fact that the Washington Monument has appeared in several projects proves that the United States’ first president did exist. Most notably, Peter Parker scales the Washington Monument to save his classmates in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. The landmark also appears in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and, most recently, Captain America: Brave New World, which sees the Red Hulk damage it during his fight with Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

22) Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809)

Similarly to the Washington Monument, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial also makes an appearance in several MCU projects. Most notably, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson run past the Jefferson Memorial during their first meeting as they do laps around the Reflecting Pool. Thomas Jefferson was one of America’s Founding Fathers and the third US president, roles he assumedly fills in the MCU, too.

21) James Buchanan (1857-1861)

Another president who hasn’t actually appeared in the MCU – aside from the brief appearance of his image in 2023’s Secret Invasion – is James Buchanan. Buchanan was the 15th President of the United States, serving between 1857 and 1861, and clearly made an impact in the MCU, too, as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes was named after him. Bucky became childhood friends with Steve Rogers, fought alongside him during World War II, became a super-soldier as the Winter Soldier, and eventually became a Congressman and a New Avenger, living up to his namesake brilliantly.

20) Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865)

Another regularly-appearing landmark in the MCU that confirms the existence of yet another president is the Lincoln Memorial. The Lincoln Memorial appears in Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Peter Parker runs past it on the way to help his friends. In 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, John Walker also delivers a Lincoln quote, “Mercy bears richer fruit than strict justice,” much to the surprise of Bucky Barnes, while Walker justifies by declaring Lincoln a “great man.”

19) Ulysses S. Grant (1869-1877)

During Ritson and Rhodey’s walk through the halls of the Capitol Building in Secret Invasion, an image of Ulysses S. Grant also appears hanging on the wall, among many other historical presidents. 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp also delivered a great reference to the United States’ 18th president, as Scott Lang names his new favorite ant, Ulysses S. Gr-Ant. Gr-Ant helped Ant-Man recover the stolen lab full of quantum technology, though he was only briefly seen in the 2018 sequel.

18) Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909)

During HYDRA’s attack on Nick Fury in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Marvel delivered a reference to the 26th President of the United States. The Roosevelt Bridge is mentioned in Fury’s car, while the bridge itself is also featured as the main access point for the Triskelion, the headquarters of SHIELD in Washington DC. The Triskelion seems to be located on Roosevelt Island, too, cementing the importance of this president in the franchise.

17) Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier sees Steve Rogers living a normal life in New York after returning from the past and following his time fighting with the Avengers. In his typical apartment, Rogers owns several books, one of which is Madam President, a book written by William Hazelgrove about the life of Edith Wilson, wife to the 28th President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson. Edith managed the office of president during the later part of her husband’s term after he suffered a severe stroke, and this assumedly happened in the MCU, too, considering the existence of the book.

16) Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945)

As the 32nd president of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt appeared in archive footage in the politically-focused Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Roosevelt was one of the most important presidents in the MCU, as he founded the Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR) in 1940, which would evolve into SHIELD, to fight the Nazi Party. It was Roosevelt who ordered Chester Phillips to recruit Howard Stark to the SSR. Without Roosevelt, there would be no SHIELD, no Iron Man, no Avengers, and the world surely would have come to an end several times.

15) Harry S. Truman (1945-1953)

After Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman took over as the 33rd President of the United States. While Truman hasn’t made a physical appearance in the MCU, he was the first president seen in Ritson and Rhodey’s walkthrough in Secret Invasion, and it was mentioned that Howard Stark worked on the Manhattan Project, which was continued by Truman. Truman had a crucial role in the Agent Carter series, but this spinoff isn’t considered canon to the MCU’s main continuity.

14) Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961)

Following in Truman’s footsteps, Dwight D. “Ike” Eisenhower took over as the 34th President of the United States. In the MCU, Ike fought during World War II and worked closely with Steve Rogers’ Captain America to fight the Nazis and HYDRA, and their connection was proven in footage shown by Arnim Zola in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. His image was also seen in Secret Invasion, while Ike also received a mention in Agents of SHIELD, though the ABC series isn’t considered MCU canon.

13) John F. Kennedy (1961-1963)

While he hasn’t made a physical appearance – like he did on the TV in 2011’s X-Men: First Class in Fox’s X-Men franchise – John F. Kennedy still has an important role in the MCU. Notably, Sharon Carter revealed at her aunt’s funeral that Peggy Carter had met JFK and had a photo taken with the 35th President of the United States prior to his assassination in 1963. This world-changing event also got an MCU twist, as Captain America: The Winter Soldier revealed that it was the titular Winter Soldier who assassinated JFK on the orders of HYDRA and the Soviet Union.

12) Richard Nixon (1969-1974)

While Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, plays a key role in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, he hasn’t made a physical appearance in the MCU proper. His image did appear during Secret Invasion, however, where his painting took pride of place on the stairwell ascended by Ritson and Rhodey. The Vietnam War is also a central event in many MCU characters’ histories, including Thaddeus Ross, several characters from The Punisher, those working for the Time Variance Authority, and more, and Nixon was heavily involved in this fight.

11) Jimmy Carter (1977-1981)

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, again, hasn’t made a physical appearance in the MCU. However, his image did appear in Secret Invasion, and he was also seen briefly in an image in 2021’s Black Widow. The latter appearance was part of a montage that integrated General Dreykov, the Red Room, and the Black Widow assassins into the entire history of the MCU, and Dreykov himself was seen alongside some major political figures, including Carter, though the nature of their relationship is unclear.

10) Ronald Reagan (1981-1989)

Ronald Reagan appears in image form in the opening moments of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, as his photo is shown on the wall of the hospital where Peter Quill’s mother dies in 1988 – during Reagan’s presidency. His image also appears in Secret Invasion alongside several other presidents, while the Ronald Reagan Washington Memorial Airport is also mentioned by Jasper Sitwell in Captain America: The Winter Soldier during HYDRA’s uprising and chasing of Steve Rogers’ Captain America.

9) George H. W. Bush (1989-1993)

An eponymous book by Timothy Naftali about the life of George H. W. Bush appears alongside Madam President on Steve Rogers’ bookshelf in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, proving Bush Sr. does exist in the MCU. Ultron even views footage of the 41st President of the United States when learning about humanity and Earth’s history in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The confirmation that Bush Sr.’s son is alive in the MCU also underlines the fact that his father was president before him.

8) Bill Clinton (1993-2001)

Between George H. W. Bush and his son’s presidencies came Bill Clinton, who was briefly seen walking and laughing with General Dreykov in an image from Black Widow. Clinton was the 42nd President of the United States, and his appearance alongside Dreykov is especially interesting as the Red Room General was previously seen with Jimmy Carter. Carter and Clinton were Democratic presidents, though it’s unclear what role this played in Dreykov’s relationship with them – perhaps he wanted to get to know them better as he knew they wouldn’t share his views.

7) George W. Bush (2001-2009)

Taking over as the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush hasn’t made an appearance in the MCU either in physical form or as an image. However, his name was mentioned in the MCU’s very first movie, Iron Man, and Black Widow saw Bush’s Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, appear alongside General Dreykov, rather than the president himself. Major events that occurred during the Bush administration also occurred in the MCU, including 9/11, the war in Afghanistan, and more.

6) Barack Obama (2008-2013)

While Barack Obama didn’t make an appearance in the MCU, despite being the first president to be in office while the MCU was actually on our screens, he has been mentioned many times. Obama was the 44th president, and one of the most popular men to hold office in history, which was stressed throughout the Defenders Saga, notably in Luke Cage, where he also appears in a photo with Piranha Jones. A version of the “Hope” poster also appears in Iron Man 2, replacing Obama with Iron Man, while Obama also took a photo with Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Delmar.

The book by David Maraniss, Barack Obama: The Story, also appears on Steve Rogers’ bookshelf in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In The Avengers, the White House Press Secretary during Obama’s administration, Jay Carney, even makes a brief cameo appearance to give a press conference in the wake of the Battle of New York. Most recently, an image of Obama appeared in Desperito’s Pizzeria in Ironheart, proving Obama still has a huge impact on the MCU.

5) Matthew Ellis (2013-2017)

Matthew Ellis is the first fictional President of the United States seen in the MCU, replacing Barack Obama, who only served for one term in-universe. William Sadler made his first appearance as Ellis in Iron Man 3, where he was targeted by Aldrich Killian, but saved by Iron Man and Iron Patriot. Ellis was again targeted by Project Insight in The Winter Soldier, but saved by Captain America. He saw further development in Agents of SHIELD, but which isn’t canon to the MCU, though he was also mentioned in several Defenders Saga series, including Daredevil and The Punisher.

4) Donald Trump (2017-?)

Since he received many mentions throughout the Luke Cage series, Donald Trump is a canon president in the world of the MCU. However, his controversial return to office has not occurred in the franchise, and it seems his original term may have been cut short. Trump took up office in 2017, but may have been killed by Thanos when the Mad Titan snapped his fingers in April 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. The state of the presidency during the Blip has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

3) James Ritson (2023-2027)

The next confirmed President of the United States in the MCU is James Ritson, who made his first and only physical appearance in Secret Invasion. Dermot Mulroney’s Ritson was mentioned in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he was confirmed to be the first post-Blip president in the MCU, and he had a prominent role in Secret Invasion, as the Skrull rebellion tried to manipulate him into starting World War III. Secret Invasion ended with Ritson declaring war on extraterrestrial’s living on Earth, but this has amounted to nothing, and he has since been replaced.

2) Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (2027)

The opening moments of 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World saw Thaddeus Ross elected as the President of the United States, replacing Ritson. He came into office in early 2027, now played by Harrison Ford after the tragic passing of William Hurt in 2022. Hurt played Ross in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame, and Black Widow, but didn’t get the chance to become Red Hulk in the MCU. Ford did, however, debuting the first superpowered president in the franchise, though he was swiftly removed from office, leaving the identity of the new president uncertain.

1) Steven Grant Rogers (Alternate Universe)

This one is a bit of a cheat, as it doesn’t take place in the MCU’s main continuity of Earth 616. During the Watcher’s battle against Infinity Ultron in What If…? season 1, they briefly enter a universe where none other than Steve Rogers is being sworn in as President of the United States. Another MCU Disney+ series teased a variant of Loki becoming president, too, so there could be many more universes out there with some wild and unexpected individuals holding office, some of which we’d love to see in the MCU’s future.

Which Presidents of the United States have you enjoyed seeing in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!