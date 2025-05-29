Which MCU Movies & TV Shows to Watch Before Streaming Captain America: Brave New World on Disney+

The release of a new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is always a monumental event. There are so many things to consider, such as potential cameos, post-credits scenes, and character introductions. However, before worrying about the future, it’s important to look at the past to figure out which MCU projects are worth watching before heading to the theater. The only problem with that is that it’s a lot harder to keep track of who shows up in what and which shows and movies matter going forward. Even films like Captain America: Brave New World, which seem pretty straightforward, have countless callbacks that don’t make sense without viewing a handful of other projects.

While Brave New World‘s theatrical run is already over, the movie is now available to stream on the Disney+ streaming platform, meaning a whole new audience is ready to discover it. However, they won’t have a good time unless they watch all of the MCU projects on this list ahead of time.

1) Avengers: Endgame

While Sam Wilson’s journey in the MCU begins long before Avengers: Endgame, the movie reveals enough about his character to understand what he stands for. He returns from being dust and immediately goes to help the Avengers in the Battle of Earth, even dropping Steve Rogers’s iconic “On your left!” line along the way. But Sam’s biggest moment in Endgame comes after the fight is over.

With the Infinity Stones still in the Sacred Timeline, Steve goes on a solo mission to return them. Sam is present when his friend leaves, but he grows concerned when Cap misses his return window. Steve chooses to go back in time and be with Peggy, and after returning as an old man, he hands his shield to Sam, who promises to do his best.

2) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Not long after the events of Endgame, Sam gives up to the shield to the United States government in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier because he doesn’t think he’s worthy. John Walker becomes the new Captain America, which forces Bucky Barnes into action because he doesn’t want anyone ruining the name. Sam and Bucky also have to worry about a group of super-soldiers who are causing problems all around the world.

Throughout the entire series, Sam wrestles with what it means to be Captain America, and he learns more about what the government does to Black people who don the stars and stripes. However, he makes a decision about his future at the end of the show that sets the stage for his first solo movie.

3) Eternals

Eternals seems like a movie that the MCU wants everyone to forget. Despite introducing a new team of heroes to the franchise, there have been almost no references to the Chloé Zhao-directed movie since its release. Brave New World doesn’t care about any of that, making the end of Eternals a major part of its plot.

At the end of Eternals, Sersi and her allies have to fight against Ikaris, who wants to allow a Celestial, Tiamut the Communicator, to destroy the Earth. They save the planet, but there are still consequences, with the body of the Celestial finding a home in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

4) The Incredible Hulk

Since Edward Norton’s recast, The Incredible Hulk has been the black sheep of the MCU. The only olive branch that was extended to it was the return of William Hurt’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: Civil War. However, Brave New World once again bucks the trend by making the events of The Incredible Hulk important to its story.

Both of the major villains in Brave New World made their debuts in The Incredible Hulk, and their history becomes the backbone of the threat that Captain America faces. It may seem strange to return to a Phase One MCU movie this late in the game, but it’s required viewing ahead of the fourth Captain America movie.

Captain America: Brave New World is streaming on Disney+.

Are you planning on watching these MCU projects before Captain America: Brave New World? Are there any other movies and shows that you think are worth watching?