When Is A Minecraft Movie Coming To Streaming?

A Minecraft Movie is crafting its record-breaking box office success story with a global gross of over $900 million since the beginning of April. The blockbuster film, featuring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has become a worldwide phenomenon, thanks to its endless supply of Chicken Jockey and “I am Steve” memes and its dedication to creating an action-packed adventure within Minecraft. While the video game adaptation is rounding out its time in the movie theaters, the Minecraft Movie is available on digital and 4K Ultra HD next month. With the film still mining gold in theaters as it gets closer to $1 billion, moviegoers are questioning when A Minecraft Movie will debut on streaming services like HBO Max, Netflix, and Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Minecraft Movie being a Warner Bros. production, the film will initially be released on HBO Max. HBO is a part of a joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery, with HBO Max being the go-to destination for WB theatrical releases. Unfortunately, Netflix, Paramount Plus, or any other streaming service will wait longer. There have been instances where Warner Bros. movies have gone to other subscription services. Movies such as Barbie, Dune: Part Two, and Trap recently made their way to Netflix, but these are only available after the films’ debut on HBO Max.

When Is A Minecraft Movie Going to HBO Max?

A Minecraft Movie is expected to be the first billion-dollar box office film of 2025.

A Minecraft Movie has yet to set an HBO Max release date, but it should be expected to come to the streaming service soon. While Warner Bros. has committed to a 45-day theatrical exclusivity window, recent releases like Sinners have been sticking to the original window of 75 to 90 days. This window of time isn’t entirely permanent, but it’s mainly dependent on the film’s success at the box office. Given the Minecraft Movie‘s massive popularity, its theatrical run is proving to be quite successful. Regal Cinemas recently showed a “Chicken Jockey” screening in response to the social media trend revolving around the Minecraft meme.

Having been at the box office for almost 45 days, A Minecraft Movie is predicted to come to HBO Max around mid-June through early July. Given the digital release, viewers can still watch the Minecraft Movie in the comfort of their home, but they’ll have to pay for it or rent it. While it’s an option, there is a chance to see the movie in theaters while it’s still running, but be careful of the flying popcorn. Whenever the movie comes to HBO Max, it will make quite the impression on the streaming service.