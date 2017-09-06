Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children Teaser Released

Director Tim Burton has released the first teaser image for his next film, Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children.

The upcoming film is an adaptation of the young adult novel by Ransom Riggs. Its story follows a young boy named Jacob, who uncovers his late grandfather's mysterious past at a now-abandoned orphanage for "peculiar children." When Jacob arrives at the orphanage, he travels through time to when the orphanage was alive and open with children sporting supernatural abilities and powers. (So, think Xavier's School through a cloudy Tim Burton lens, and you'll get the idea.)

You can check out the full image, courtesy of Tim Burton, below.

Excited to share the title treatment for Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. #StayPeculiar Posted by Tim Burton - Official Page on Thursday, July 23, 2015

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children stars Eva Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Asa Butterfield, and Judi Dench. It hits theaters on March 4, 2016.

