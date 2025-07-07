10 Must-See Movies and TV Shows Featuring the Superman Cast

The cast of James Gunn’s Superman can be seen in some excellent movies and TV shows outside of the DC Universe. As the leader of DC’s new interconnected universe, Superman carries the weight of the world on its shoulders and is expected define the course of superhero movies at a critical moment for the genre. The cast of Gunn’s film features David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and plenty more.

Before, or after, watching Superman, fans should delve into the actors’ filmographies and take a look at their best projects. These 10 movies and TV shows prominently feature members of Superman‘s cast, and DC fans need to check them out now.

1) Pearl – David Corenswet

Corenswet was far from an A-list actor prior to landing the role of Superman. Even so, there exist several highlights on his resume, one of which is 2022’s Pearl. A prequel to 2022’s X, the movie follows Pearl (Mia Goth), a mentally unstable young woman bent on reaching stardom in 1918. Corenswet plays the projectionist who befriends Pearl throughout her journey. Pearl deftly doubles as a historical coming-of-age story and a psychological horror, impressively fleshing out the world of its predecessor. Goth’s lead performance is the highlight, but Corenswet’s supporting role stands out.

Pearl is streaming on Max.

2) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Rachel Brosnahan

Every fan of Brosnahan needs to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the magnum opus of her filmography as of now. The series chronicles the life of Midge Maisel, who strives to make it in New York’s standup comedy scene after her marriage falls apart. Filled with humor, emotion, and drama, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is enjoyable throughout each of its five seasons. Brosnahan’s performance resulted in her winning her first ever Emmy award, and her portrayal of Midge remains the her career-best role. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also features a lovable group of supporting characters and a genuinely heartwarming narrative.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is available to stream on Prime Video.

3) Manhattan – Rachel Brosnahan

Brosnahan’s most underrated project also takes place in the past. Manhattan‘s two seasons tell the story of the U.S. government’s covert operation to build the world’s first atomic bomb during World War II. Primarily depicted through the eyes of fictional scientists and their families, Manhattan adds a gripping layer of drama to the real-life Manhattan Project. Brosnahan’s character Abby Isaacs, the wife of a young physicist crucial to the project, undergoes a compelling self-discovery journey while at Los Alamos. The actress’s layered interpretation of one woman’s disillusionment with her life as a housewife prevails as the best performance and character arc in Manhattan, thus the series is a must-watch for fans of Brosnahan.

Manhattan is streaming for free on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Tubi, and Plex.

4) Mad Max: Fury Road – Nicholas Hoult

2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road serves as a superb continuation of George Miller’s franchise, and Hoult plays an important role. The film sees Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) converge with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) a group of prisoners in the post-apocalyptic wasteland in an attempt to take down the sinister warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). Hoult steps into the character Nux, one of Immortan Joe’s War Boys who allies with Max. Mad Max: Fury Road features tons of breathtaking action sequences and expertly develops its characters over the course of the movie. Hoult delivers a forceful performance as Nux, distinguishing him as one of the franchise’s most fascinating figures.

5) Nosferatu – Nicholas Hoult

Hoult shines once again in 2024’s Nosferatu, Robert Eggers’ rendition of the vampire tale. Set in early-1800s Germany, the story begins when Hoult’s Thomas Hutter, a real-estate agent, travels to Count Orlok’s castle to sell him a local property and experiences unimaginable horror at the reclusive vampire’s home. Meanwhile, Thomas’ wife Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) has recurring nightmares indicating a mysterious psychological connection with Count Orlok and his impending arrival in their town. From beginning to end, Nosferatu exudes an eeries atmosphere dripping with terror and tension. In arguably his best performance, Hoult convincingly expresses Thomas’ fright and agony at everything he witnesses. Those who love horror, vampires, and period pieces will find themselves captivated and astonished by Nosferatu‘s spooky narrative.

Nosferatu is available to stream on Prime Video.

6) The Menu – Nicholas Hoult

Hoult clearly owns the best filmography of all the Superman stars, and The Menu further evidences that fact. In the movie, Hoult plays Tyler Ledford, a foodie who takes his date Margot Margot Mills (Anya Taylor-Joy) to a famous chef’s private island for a multi-course meal alongside other affluent guests. The visitors soon learn that chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has more up his sleeve than food, as a series of twisted and violent events ensue. Hoult is perfect as the pretentious admirer of Slowik, radiating an arrogance similar to that of the rich guests. It’s hard to predict where The Menu is going upon each shocking development. The film successfully thrills viewers while offering valuable social commentary about the true worth of art.

The Menu is streaming for free on Tubi.

7) The Last of Us – Isabela Merced

The Last of Us details a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a fungal infection that turns humans into zombie-like creatures. Amid warring factions and the mission to find a cure, Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) and Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) form a close bond as they try to survive. Merced joined The Last of Us in Season 2, taking on the role of Ellie’s love interest Dina. Highly praised for her charm and emotional depth in the role, Merced has appears to be on the rise in Hollywood as The Last of Us heads toward Season 3 and Superman hits theaters. Themes about revenge and the cycle of violence take center stage in The Last of Us, while heart-pounding fight scenes and gut-wrenching losses are guaranteed to move audiences.

The Last of Us can be streamed on Max.

8) For All Mankind – Edi Gathegi

Easily ranking among the top sci-fi shows currently running, For All Mankind boasts tons of interesting characters, and Gathegi’s Dev Ayesa is no exception. The show presents an alternate history of the world beginning with the Soviet Union beating the U.S. to the Moon Landing, kickstarting an intense space race that impacts all facets of humanity. Gathegi’s Dev, an entrepreneur and the founder of Helios Aerospace, first appears in For All Mankind Season 3, set in the 1990s. Dev is much more complex than he appears, as his excessive ego and ambition eventually give way to his vulnerability and deep belief in his cause. For All Mankind‘s four released seasons all bring something new to the table, enriching the series’ engrossing alternate world with unique characters and relevant themes.

For All Mankind is available to stream on Apple TV+.

9) Firefly – Nathan Fillion

It’s impossible to reminisce about the greatest sci-fi shows of all time without mentioning Firefly. The 14-episode series stars Fillion as Mal Reynolds, the captain of the spaceship Serenity. Mal and his crew travel around their star system in search of opportunity while avoiding the oppressive government forces. Inspired by the American Wild West, Firefly is a top-notch space opera in terms of both style and substance. Fillion’s performance commands the action and drama, and Firefly‘s exceptional supporting cast brings lots of personality to the story. The series explores the ideas of found family and the struggle of achieving an equal society. All sci-fi fans will enjoy Firefly‘s mix of action, heart, and humor, and it’s still Fillion’s best project.

Firefly is currently streaming on Hulu.

10) Silver Linings Playbook – Bradley Cooper

In a recently-revealed surprise, Bradley Cooper is set to portray Jor-El, father of Superman, in the DCU’s first movie. To date, his greatest movie remains 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, a timeless romantic comedy. Cooper stars as Pat Solitano Jr., who moves in with his parents after his release from a psychiatric hospital. While attempting to win back his estranged wife, Pat Meets Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence), and the two start a relationship involving a dance competition, football, and romance. Cooper is magnetic in Silver Linings Playbook, and the movie’s screenplay includes plenty of jokes and heartwarming moments. The lead duo’s chemistry elevates Silver Linings Playbook‘s narrative, making the film an essential viewing for fans of rom-coms and Cooper.

Silver Linings Playbook is available to stream on Max.

