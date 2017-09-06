Neil Patrick Harris Closes Deal To Star In Netflix’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Following some lengthy negotiations, How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris has officially signed on to Netflix's series adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events.

The project is narrated by Lemoney Snicket, recounting the tale of the orphaned children, Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Bauledaire at the hands of the villainous Count Olaf. Harris will play Olaf, spawning misfortunes of trails and tribulations upon the children.

The novels have been adapted before, previously for a 2004 film which starred Jim Carrey in what is now Harris' role.

Production is slated to begin in May.

It's going to be legen....... Wait for it..... Dary!

(source: Deadline)