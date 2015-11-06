New James Bond Spectre Movie Reportedly Blew Up £24 Million In Cars

It would be much of a Bond movie if it didn't include an elaborate car chase or two. For SPECTRE, director Sam Mendes took it to a new extreme by reportedly "blowing up a record £24 million worth" of high-end vehicles.

A good number of vehicles met their demise during an intricate high-speed chase scene filmed at multiple locations: the Vatican, the Colosseum and along the River Tiber. The scene itself involved suave super-spy James Bond (Daniel Craig) in his trademark Aston Martin pursuing a villain in a Jaguar C-X75. You know, because villains drive Jaguars. Just ask, Tom Hiddleston!

"We set the record for smashing up cars on Spectre," chief stunt co-ordinator Gary Powell told Event Magazine (via The Daily Mail). "In Rome, we wrecked millions of pounds worth. They were going into the Vatican at top speeds of 110 mph. We shot one entire night for four seconds of film."

Additionally, "ten Aston Martin DB10s were "equipped with the famous ejector seat." Cheers!

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond (Daniel Craig) on a rogue mission to Mexico City and eventually Rome, where he meets Lucia Sciarra (Monica Bellucci), the beautiful and forbidden widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and uncovers the existence of the sinister organisation known as SPECTRE. Meanwhile back in London, Max Denbigh (Andrew Scott), the new head of the Centre for National Security, questions Bond's actions and challenges the relevance of MI6, led by M (Ralph Fiennes). Bond covertly enlists Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) and Q (Ben Whishaw) to help him seek out Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), the daughter of his old nemesis Mr White (Jesper Christensen), who may hold the clue to untangling the web of SPECTRE. As the daughter of an assassin, she understands Bond in a way most others cannot. As Bond ventures towards the heart of SPECTRE, he learns of a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks, played by Christoph Waltz.

Sam Mendes returns to direct SPECTRE, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as 007 for the fourth time. SPECTRE is produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The screenplay is by John Logan and Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Jez Butterworth, with a story by John Logan and Neal Purvis & Robert Wade.

SPECTRE is set for release in the UK on October 26, 2015, and in the US on November 6, 2015.