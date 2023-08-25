New The Nightmare Before Christmas Fashion Collection Is All Oogie Boogie

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas will celebrate its 30th anniversary this October, which means that you might see even more NBX than usual this Halloween. For example, Disney recently dropped new styles as part of their Halloween collection, and Hot Topic has refreshed their massive lineup with a collection that's maximum Oogie Boogie. Plus, all of the HT pieces glow in the dark!

Highlights of the collection include the Oogie Booge drape cardigan, which features a hood and glow-in-the-dark worms and stitches. There's also a glow-in-the-dark hoodie dress, split hoodie, men's cardigan, and jeans. You can shop it all right here at Hot Topic now. Inside that link you'll also find some of the previously released The Nightmare Before Christmas items designed by Her Universe / Our Universe. At the time of writing you can save 20% on many of the pieces using the code HT20 at checkout. Some of the previously released styles are are discounted by as much as 60%.

In other The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary merch news, we've seen some spectacular drops like the first The Nightmare Before Christmas 4K Blu-ray, a collection of Funko Pops, and a 13-foot animated Jack Skellington Halloween decoration. You can keep up with the latest NBX merch right here.

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."

The Nightmare Before Christmas is available to stream on Disney+.