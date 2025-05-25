5 Best Nicholas Hoult Movies to Watch Before Superman

Nicholas Hoult will soon portray the DC Universe’s Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman, meaning now is the perfect time to catch up on his best movies. Over the years, the British actor has worked with acclaimed directors and shared the screen with other talented performers. Hoult’s filmography includes titles of all genres from horror to action to dark comedy. In the realm of comic book franchises, Hoult previously played Hank McCoy aka Beast in 2011’s X-Men: First Class and three subsequent X-Men movies. Still, Hoult’s talent is best exhibited in standalone original films like The Menu, Nosferatu, and more.

The following five movies feature Hoult in prominent roles, and they are well worth watching before Superman comes out.

1) Mad Max: Fury Road

2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road ranks among the best action movies of the last decade. The fourth installment of director George Miller’s franchise introduces Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky, who engages in an exhilarating road war against Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), the ruler of the film’s post-apocalyptic wasteland. In Mad Max: Fury Road, Hoult plays Nux, a War Boy who fights alongside Max, Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), and their allies. The movie’s action sequences are absolutely riveting, depicting clashes of vehicles and characters armed with various unique weapons. Visually gorgeous and full of interesting characters, Mad Max: Fury Road could easily be considered the franchise’s best entry. The film’s entire cast delivers exceptional performances, and Hoult’s layered interpretation of Nux’s arc from villain to hero stands out.

2) The Menu

Dark humor and savvy social commentary come together perfectly in 2022’s The Menu. Directed by Mark Mylod, the movie follows young couple Tyler Ledford (Hoult) and Margot Mills (Anya Taylor-Joy), who travel to famous chef Julian Slowik’s (Ralph Fiennes) private island for a lavish multi-course meal alongside other affluent guests. From beginning to end, The Menu is funny, intelligent, and unpredictable. The film features tons of excellent performances, and Hoult does well portraying Tyler’s underlying villainy as their experience gets wilder with each passing course. The Menu creatively explores themes of artistic value and perfection in one’s craft, incorporating notes of humor and over-the-top violence. To date, the movie remains one of Hoult’s greatest projects.

3) Nosferatu

Hoult’s most recent movie is none other than Robert Eggers’ brilliant 2024 adaptation of Nosferatu. Set in early-1800s Germany, the horror tale revolves around a reclusive vampire known as Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), whose spirit calls out to Thomas Hutter’s (Hoult) wife Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) and seduces her, Meanwhile, Thomas’ job as a real estate agent takes him to Orlok’s castle, where he is subjected to unimaginable terrors. Eggers nails the eerie atmosphere of a gothic horror film, and each character is well-written and well-performed. Orlok is creepy enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine, and Nosferatu‘s set design provides great detail to the story. Hoult’s portrayal of Thomas convincingly conveys the fear he feels amid encounters with Orlok during his stay at the castle, which noticeably alters his demeanor for the rest of the movie. Another superb title on Hoult’s resume, Nosferatu will likely propel the actor to many great roles in the future.

4) The Favourite

2018’s The Favourite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, fictionalizes real-life British royalty in a dark comedy setting. The plot takes place in the early-1700s in Great Britain and centers on two cousins, Abigail Hill (Emma Stone) and Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), competing to be the foremost companion of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). Hoult plays Robert Harley, 1st Earl of Oxford and Earl Mortimer in The Favourite. The character wears a long wig and a full face of makeup, easily becoming one of the more fashionable roles Hoult has played. Hoult doesn’t appear on screen as much as The Favourite‘s main trio, however he doesn’t waste a second of his time in front of the camera, imposingly portraying Harley’s callous and ambitious personality as the Queen’s political leader.

5) Juror #2

Another standout movie from 2024, Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 stars Hoult as Justin Kemp, a journalist who’s called for jury duty in the trial of a man charged with murdering his girlfriend. As the trial unfolds, Justin realizes that the circumstances of the event line up with one night he spent out at a bar. Juror #2 fascinatingly explores Justin’s moral dilemma as he realizes the alleged murderer might be innocent. Hoult delivers a captivating portrayal of the main character, who weighs the value of revealing the truth versus preserving his current life with his wife soon-to-be-born child. An engrossing crime story with plenty of twists, Juror #2 is a must-see for those who love thought-provoking mysteries.

All of these titles are available to stream across various platforms. Superman opens in theaters on July 11th.