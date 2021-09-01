One of the Most Beloved Adventure Movies of All Time Is Heading to HBO Max

✖

Today marks the return of The Goonies to HBO Max. The movie, from the late director Richard Donner, remains one of the best-loved movies of the '80s and most well-received family adventure movies of all time. The movie, which has been the subject of frequent sequel or remake talks almost since it debuted in 1985, saw a number of its cast members reunite last November for a virtual script reading to raise money for charity -- a popular way for actors to get some mileage out of their talents during the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant production slowdown in most of the film industry.

"The same spirit of bravery, sacrifice, and camaraderie that The Goonies showed in our movie is what families all over the world are experiencing as we all face this pandemic," Donner said at the time of the reunion. "We are honored to have the opportunity to help No Kid Hungry, and to hopefully bring a little light, and love, into homes across the globe."

Donner, who passed away in July, had tributes pour in, including some from his The Goonies cast. Prior to his death, Donner was working on Lethal Weapon 5, but when he revealed that would be his last movie before retirement, The Goonies star Corey Feldman pronounced the franchise over.

"I don't know what the hell it is. But all I know is that when I found out my dear friend Richard Donner had signed on to do Lethal Weapon 5 as his swan song, well that pretty much sewed up the rumor mill right there. It’s done," Feldman said. "We cant make [The Goonies 2] without [Donner]. And [Donner's] off shooting guns with the Lethal Weapon people."

During the Goonies virtual reunion in April 2020, Spielberg explained why a Goonies II still hasn't happened:

"Chris and Dick and I and Lauren [Shuler Donner, producer] have had a lot of conversations about it, and every couple of years we come up with an idea, but then it doesn't hold water," Spielberg told the cast over Zoom. "The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre. I don't think we've really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies we made in the '80s."

You can now stream The Goonies on HBO Max, or pick up the movie on DVD or Blu-ray. A 4K Ultra reissue of the movie, presenting it in the highest resolution it has ever enjoyed, hits stores today.